Recently the video “Perra” from singer J Balvin unleashed social and even political criticism for disguising people of color with dog features, something that has undoubtedly caused great controversy and he decided to speak about it.

Once again the video for “Perra”, one of the catchiest songs from J Balvin’s latest album entitled “JOSE”, is once again in the news.

And this time it’s not because it was removed from the platform Youtube for pressure and criticism, but for the apologies presented by its creator.

The Colombian through his Instagram stories has shared a video in which he extends his lamentation in case the music video came to offend someone.

I come to tell you about the video of Perra, I want to offer my apologies to all the people who were offended, especially to women and the black community. That is not part of what I have always expressed. My thing has always been tolerance, love and integration ”.

He later alleged that, due to the reasons given, which generated an infinity of criticism in the public, he decided to delete the video from his YouTube platform.

However, I point out that the intention as an artist is to improve under its premises and above all to support those who are starting in the world of music.

As I have also liked supporting new talents, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community, and also empowers women. As a response and obviously respect, I downloaded the video eight days ago and seeing that they continued with the criticism and because of this situation I am here giving face and talking about it. Mother also excuse me, the idea is to continue being better every day, thanks for listening to me… Jose ”, he concluded.

It should be noted that the audiovisual begins with the great Chiky Bombom mopping the floor of a school called “Bajo Mundo”.

And with his characteristic “Buenas, buenaaaas” contagious at once, after the complaints from Chiky Bombom, J Balvin appears in the middle of the place and someone tells him that he has missed classes a lot.

Later he enters an elevator and immediately the contagious lyrics of the song begin to do the same.

It continues in a neighborhood where many people pretend to have a dog’s face, since the makeup resembles their muzzles, mustaches and ears, while Tokischa appears dressed in various phosphorescent colors on a car next to the Colombian.

As expected, twerking is present and it is next to two German shepherd dogs that the interpreter appears moving her hips in her style.

Just when he pretends to bring his mouth to the food of these and a band of motorcycles with canine masks take over the street.

At the end the singers appear in the middle of cages as if it were a kennel, women dancing on the sides make the stage.

However, reaching the last seconds Tokischa licks J Balvin’s face unexpectedly and he blushes.