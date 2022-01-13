01/12/2022

Ja morant has become the new NBA sensation on its own merits. The base of the Memphis Grizzlies is at a superlative level and He has led his team to a 10-game winning streak. The young and athletic point guard has earned the respect of the entire league with performances at the level of few, Morant averages 27.2 points, 6.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds with 51% shooting from the field. Some statistics to which we must add memorable actions like the Avery Bradley cap that went around the world.

The Grizzlies have reached the next level

The Tennessee franchise already dreams of going far in these playoffs, since the team trained by Taylor Jenkins has seen how In two seasons the team has grown from a multiyear project to a powerhouse in the Wild West. It is undeniable that the arrival of Ja Morant through the second pick of the 2019 draft has been the key for the team to be in the current situation, However, none of this would have happened if it weren’t for the luxury side that the team has.

Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr they suppose a constant contribution of points and defensive energy fundamental to understand the reality of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant didn’t have an easy time making it to the NBA

Ja Morant’s path to the NBA has not been easy, it was not until his sophomore year at Murray State University that he was considered a player capable of playing at the highest level. At the end of your senior year in high school, Morant was not among the rankings of the best players of his age.

Morant, aware of the need to make a name for himself in college basketball, attended an amateur exhibition where too many players showed up and the organization decided that the most reputable players would play on center court, while the others in secondary spaces, in which the current NBA star would be assigned.

Chance allied with Morant

Fortunately for Ja, chance changed her life, James Kane, scout for Murray State, he was in the center court when he got hungry and went to get something to eat, when he returned to the main court he saw that in one of those secluded courts A skinny player had a knack with the ball, he immediately stopped eating and focused on that boy.

A few minutes were enough for Kane to decide to call his boss and say: “You should see this. I am seeing an exceptional boy, he is going to reach the elite.” A week later, Ja would be signing her scholarship at Murray State.

Morant’s first year in college basketball was not bad at all. But nevertheless, no one predicted that he would end up becoming a major player. But what was a correct year would be an explosion rarely seen. In his second campaign, Ja was established as one of the great promises of North American basketball, which led him to be number 2 in the 2019 Draft.

From there the story tells itself, in 2 and a half seasons, the Grizzlies has not stopped growing and it has become one of the biggest attractions to watch basketball, an extraordinary athletic ability and a character of a leader forged thanks to the difficulties he had to overcome to end up being the visible head of the Memphis Grizzlies.