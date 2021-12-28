12/28/2021 at 08:20 CET

The Grizzlies, led by a decisive Ja Morant, resisted the pressure of the Suns in the last quarter of the game and started a victory in Phoenix by 113-114 that consolidates them in the fourth position of the Western Conference and warns of their potential.

The loss at Phoenix’s Footprint Center, the second in a row, stalls Chris Paul and Devin Booker’s Suns in second place in the West and moves them away from the conference leaders, the Golden State Warriors.

The top scorer of the game was the Grizzlies point guard, Morant, who had 33 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. Morant was the author of the decisive basket, surrounded by four defenders of the Suns, one hand and in full fall with half a second left on the clock.

For the Suns, Devin Booker had 30 points while point guard Chris Paul added a new double-double. with 13 points and 13 assists in addition to 3 steals.

GRIZZLIES PRESSURE

The Grizzlies, one of the revelation teams of the season, went out for everything from the first moment, putting pressure on the Suns defense and with Morant leading the attack with success. The initial pressure caused the Suns to miss more shots than is usual for them. Also, JaVale McGee, the tall man from the premises, was off the mark. Just Booker and Smith, this one after leaving the bench, they contributed mordant to those of Phoenix.

In the visitors, Bane already pointed out that it would be his night, after making 2 of the 3 triples he tried while Adams controlled the boards. The second quarter continued with the same trend of pressure from the visitors and failures in attack by the locals. The Suns, who started the fourth with a low team to accelerate the movement of the ball, could not find comfortable positions for their 3s.

The good defense of the Grizzlies began to take its toll on the scoreboard again and when the break came, the Memphis had increased their lead to 12 points, 48-60.

SUNS REACTION

Bane went to the locker room at halftime with 19 points, after 3 3s of 4 attempts, while Booker was the best of the Suns, with 12 points. Those of Phoenix only had a 21.4% accuracy in triples and 16 rebounds, 12 less than the Grizzlies.

Coming back from halftime, neither the Grizzlies nor Morant gave up. The point guard scored the 3 triples he tried in the third quarter. Morant’s points allowed the Grizzlies to go by 18 points, 71-89, with 1.44 left in the quarter.

The last 12 minutes started with a 75-89 on the screens. The Grizzlies seemed in control of the game. But the Suns increased the pressure. In 3 minutes, the score went from 80-94 to 91-94, after an 11-0 run for the Suns. Johnson, Booker, and Paul kept up the pace and With 5 seconds to go, a triple from the Suns guard put the Phoenix team ahead, 113-112.

With 5 seconds on the clock, Morant took the ball, went to the Suns basket and between four defenders, one hand and in the middle of a fall, he scored the basket that left the final score at 113-114.