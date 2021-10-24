It is still early to draw conclusions, but some things are beginning to clarify in the NBA. And, without making a too daring analysis, we could say that, for example, the Bulls are a team to be reckoned with. That the Clippers will struggle without Kawhi Leonard. That it is increasingly difficult to see the Spurs in the playoffs. Or that the Pacers and Heat can give scares in the Eastern Conference, but that their talent is (far) below the Nets or the Bucks. They are just some of the things that are seen in these first nights of an NBA that does not wait for anyone. Nor to the Pelicans, who do not raise their heads and are already 0-3. Next, the summary of the day.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 101 – 95 ATLANTA HAWKS

Ricky leaves (23 + 6 + 8) and the Cavs conquer their first victory. Check the chronicle here.

INDIANA PACERS 102 – 91 MIAMI HEAT (OT)

Oshae Brissett scored 18 points in the Pacers’ overtime victory over the Heat in a game in Indiana. The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with two road losses by one point., including the duel, also with overtime, against the Washington Wizards. Teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored on an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and begin a 9-0 streak. Chris Duarte had 19 points for the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. For the Heat the attack was led by reserve Tyler Herro with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo had a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds. The result was a contrast to the first game of the season for the Heat, who beat NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Thursday.

TORONTO RAPTORS 95 – 103 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Doncic’s great game (27 + 9 + 12) to release the Mavs’ locker. Check the chronicle here.

CHICAGO BULLS 97 – 82 DETROIT PISTONS

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Chicago Bulls, who outscored the Pistons. DeRozan capped off his night with a spectacular dunk in the third quarter despite being hit in the face by Pistons point guard Hamidou Diallo. His efforts helped give the Bulls their first 3-0 start to the season since 2016.. Nikola Vucevic added a double-double of 15 points and 19 rebounds and Zach LaVine, who was slow to start, had 14 points. For the Pistons, Saddiq Bey led the attack with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds. Backup Trey Lyles had 12 and Kelly Olynyk, who also came off the bench, had 10. Detroit opened the game with a 9-0 streak, but Vucevic got the Bulls going with 5 points and 3 rebounds in a span of a minute. The Pistons cooled down from then on, scoring just 38.6% of field goals. and hitting just 5 of his 28 3-point attempts.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 96 – 89 NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Karl Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves’ attack with 25 points and the Minnesota team beat a few Pelicans who do not raise their heads. Towns spent 29 minutes on the court, making 10 of 20 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 triples, 2 of 2 from the personnel line, had 4 rebounds and handed over 2 passes for a touchdown for the Timberwolves (2-0). Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and DAngelo Russell and backup Naz Reid each had 12 points for Minnesota. For the Pelicans (0-3) Brandon Ingram had 30 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. Willy Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 111 – 121 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Khris Middleton had 28 points as the leading scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Spurs in San Antonio and secured their second victory. Every Milwaukee starter scored 10 or more points. Milwaukee had a spectacular 53% shooting from the field and 43% on 3s. Giannis Antetokounmpo was close to the triple-triple with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton had 16 points each. For the Spurs, Doug McDermott had 25 points as the leader of the attack. Keldon Johnson reached 20 and Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench and contributed 17. San Antonio lost its second straight game after a season-opening win at home to the Magic.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 134 – 105 PHOENIX SUNS

CJ McCollum scored 28 points as the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers, who defeated the Suns. McCollum set the pace for the Oregon team, claiming their first win of the season. Damian Lillard made 19 and Anfernee Simmons, who came off the bench, had 18 points. Lillard scored his first triple of the season with 1:03 left in the second quarter after missing his first 11 attempts behind the arc. For the Suns, Devin Booker, scored 21 points, and got the backing of Mikal Bridges and reserve Elfrid Payton, which totaled 14 each.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 114 – 120 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant had 28 points as the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, who overcame All-Star forward Paul George’s 41 points and defeated the Clippers on the road. Morant led the Grizzlies’ five starting players who completed the game with double-digit numbers and they left the Clippers with their first loss at Staples Center, second overall. The Grizzlies began a four-game trip through the West facing three teams that made the playoffs last season. De’Anthony Melton had 22 points and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 as the third-best scorer for the 2-0 Grizzlies. Santi Aldama did not play for the second consecutive game. George once again shone in a special way in the Clippers’ attack with a double-double of 41 points and 10 rebounds.. The forward played 35 minutes, scored 15 of 25 shots from the field, including 5 of 12 triples, 6 of 6 from the personnel line, and delivered 4 assists. Exhibition without award. Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe added 17 and 12 points respectively.