They enhance call technology, on-ear fit and audio experience, all in a smart design.

In summary, the Elite 7 Pro offer revolutionary call performance thanks to Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which also favors longer battery life reaching up to 9 hours of uninterrupted playback with adjustable ANC function. The Jabra Elite 7 Active, meanwhile, offer the best support for an active lifestyle thanks to Jabra ShakeGrip technology. And the Elite 3 offer exceptional sound quality, plus crystal-clear calls, at the lowest price of any wireless headset from Jabra. We see in detail one by one.

Jabra MultiSensor Voice

The Elite 7 Pro introduce the innovative Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which offers the highest quality calls, even in the noisiest places. Jabra MultiSensor Voice combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones, and advanced algorithms to ensure the best call quality. Jabra’s experience and expertise in developing smart algorithms resulted in the design of one of the first consumer headsets to use this hybrid technology.

A state-of-the-art voice pick-up (VPU) sensor in both earbuds makes Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice technology so effective. Intelligent algorithms constantly analyze the types of noise picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they automatically trigger the VPU sensor. Bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice through jaw vibrations, and the smart algorithm uses the best combination of bone conduction sensor and microphones to transmit the best call clarity.

Plus, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) creates a fully immersive experience. Sound can be further customized by creating a custom audio profile with Jabra MySound technology and using the HearThrough feature that allows the user to define exactly how much outside noise they want to let in.

The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra’s most compact headphones yet. Jabra has a database of 62,000 ear scans, which it has used to create an average map of the human ear and thus completely redesign the headset. Later, after extensive testing, Jabra was able to create new headphones that, in addition to exceptional sound, offer optimized comfort.

In addition, the Elite 7 Pro offer 9 hours of uninterrupted music playback with ANC activated and 35 hours with charging case, which with its fast charge function, gives 1.2 hours of battery in just 5 minutes. Elite 7 Pro have built-in Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant * (* Android only).

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: 199.99 euros

Jabra Elite 7 Active, powered by Jabra ShakeGrip

For those looking for the best option for an active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are designed specifically for this. Except for Multisensor Voice technology, the Active version features the same high-quality experience as the Elite 7 Pro, with four built-in microphones and two additional ones for customization, plus adjustable ANC.

Plus, thanks to Jabra’s unique understanding of the ear, the use of liquid silicone rubber, and a wingless design, the new Elite 7 Active with ShakeGrip coating is designed to provide the best fit regardless of movement, reinventing the way you move. that people exercise. For those who want to stay active outside, a mesh over the microphone eliminates the wind from calls, while the audio ensures a powerful music experience during training.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: 179.99 euros

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 are the perfect choice for those looking for great sound and clear calls at a more attractive price. Identifying an opportunity in the market for entry-level headphones that deliver exceptional audio quality, Jabra has used its years of experience to put a great music experience within everyone’s reach.

The headphones are designed to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crisp calls thanks to quad-microphone technology, a class-leading music equalizer, inclusion of Qualcomm aptX HD audio, and 7 hours of battery life. battery (28 hours with charging case). The headphones offer excellent noise isolation and, thanks to the HearThrough function, users can access the sounds of their surroundings.

The Elite 3s also come with a comfortable and secure all-day fit, a sleek Danish design, and in a new color palette that includes dark gray, navy, lilac and light beige.

Jabra Elite 3: 79.99 euros

