They are the first Evolve to offer Jabra Advanced ANC and feature eight microphones for clearer calls.

Jabra introduces the newest model in its Evolve range of business headsets, the Evolve2 75. They are specially designed headsets for ‘hybrid workers’, that is, those whose ideal workweek would involve a hybrid work-from-home and office model. For this reason, the Evolve2 75 are proposed as a new and innovative solution to make flexible work easier and more productive, from anywhere.

The new Evolve2 75 aims to be headphones that shine for their flexibility in terms of productivity and comfort. That’s why they’re packed with new features that further boost sound quality and ergonomics, to maximize flexibility and increase focus, while delivering crystal-clear calls and high-quality music perfect in all environments.

Adjustment

Jabra has designed a superior ergonomic fit for the headphones, reinventing the double synthetic leather ear cushions design, which improves ventilation and reduces pressure on the ears. This in turn optimizes the curvature and padding of the headband to ensure that the headphones stay in place, without creating discomfort. In the process of redesigning the pad, Jabra made a groundbreaking discovery, known as Dual Foam Technology: by combining hard memory foam on the outside of the pad with soft foam on the inside, you get a comfortable headset, plus it provides better passive and active noise cancellation. This maximizes comfort without compromising sound quality.

Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation

The Evolve2 75 are the first headphones in Jabra’s Evolve range to feature fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) so you can choose how much to hear from your surroundings. The HearThrough button lets you replay outside sounds when needed, without removing the headphones. With customizable settings such as MySound (from the Sound + mobile app), music optimization for custom hearing profiles, and equalizer adjustment, (available through the Sound + app and Jabra Direct on PC), the Evolve2 75 adapts to all the necessities.

Pop-up microphone

The microphone boom on these mute and auto-response headphones is 33% shorter than the previous design on the Evolve 75, offering greater flexibility and better sound. Designed to meet Microsoft’s stringent Open Office requirements, when the microphone boom is lowered in Performance Mode it effectively cuts out ambient sound in open offices and busy, noisy indoor areas. For more informal calls on the go or just listening to music, the microphone easily folds back to discreet mode.

Eight microphones

The eight-microphone technology is powered by Jabra’s revolutionary triple chipset algorithm, which distinguishes between speech and ambient noise even more precisely, so calls sound clearer. The Evolve2 75s also include a Busylight with a 360 ° field of view for when full concentration is needed.

Collection of usage data

Jabra has added additional benefits to these headsets, making it even easier to go anywhere and stay connected. Optimized for the main unified communications platforms (Unified Communications or UC), the Evolve2 75 are capable of connecting co-workers on the platform of their choice. The headsets also offer usage data capture collection capabilities so IT departments can make more detailed decisions and fix any circumstance before it becomes a problem. Jabra Xpress software also makes it easy to monitor usage, update firmware and manage settings remotely.

Wireless range

The robust 30-meter wireless range and dual connectivity to computers and mobile devices give the Evolve2 75 additional flexibility, creating greater freedom to walk and talk without compromising call quality. Thanks to the Evolve2 75’s longer battery life, talk and charge technology, and new fast-charging capabilities, it’s never been easier to make as many calls as needed, from anywhere.

Main Features and Specifications

26% more noise cancellation than Evolve 75 thanks to adjustable Jabra Advanced ANC, a dedicated chipset and Jabra’s new Dual Foam Technology. Premium Open Office microphones with a concealed microphone boom 33% shorter than the Evolve 75. 8-microphone technology. Superior quality calls. High-quality audio with the microphone boom retracted in Discreet mode, or when fully lowered in Performance mode. Certified for the main Unified Communications (UC) platforms. Wireless range of up to 30 m. Connect two devices with dual connectivity. Specific button for Microsoft Teams (in the MS Teams variant). Integrated 360 ° busylight. Up to 36 hours of music and 25 hours of talk (without ANC or Busylight) 33% more TalkTime (talk time) than the Evolve 75. Powerful music with 40mm speakers and AAC codec. Device management with Jabra Direct and Xpress. Personalization with Jabra Sound + and Jabra Direct. Quick pairing with Google * (* only for Android).

349 euros

