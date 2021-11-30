Twitter founder Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of the company. Specifically, he confirmed it himself, in a statement that he has shared through the social network.

“I decided to leave Twitter because I think the company is ready to leave its founders behind. My trust in Parag as CEO of Twitter runs deep. His work for the last 10 years has been transformative. I am deeply grateful for his skill, heart and soul. It is your time to lead.

By the way, Jack Dorsey will remain a member of the board until his term expires at the 2022 shareholders meeting.

As a fun fact, this is the second time that Jack Dorsey has left Twitter. He had held the position between 2007 and 2008, and after being fired, he returned in 2015.

Jack Dorsey resigns

“I’m not sure if anyone has heard of this, but I have given up Twitter.”

Now, Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has stressed that the decision to leave office has been a very difficult one. But, he believes that it is essential that a company can fend for itself, free from the influence or direction of its founder.

“« I am very sad, but very happy. There are not many companies that reach this level. And there aren’t many founders who choose their company over their own ego. I know we will prove that this was the correct move.

Support messages

In particular, when the news about the resignation of Jack Dorsey was known, they did not stop commenting on his decision:

Michael Saylor: “Well done.” Changpeng Zhao: “Well done. Welcome to crypto full time?” Anthony Pompliano: “You had a great career, Jack Dorsey. Thank you for helping to build one of the most important platforms in the world. Excited to see what you do next. “Tyler Winklevoss:” We’ll miss you Jack Dorsey. Thank you for creating this incredible service.Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey’s successor

Incidentally, the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and Board member, effective immediately.

In fact, Agrawal has been on Twitter for over a decade. And he has served as chief technology officer since 2017.

“I want to thank the Board for their confidence in my leadership and Jack Dorsey for his continued mentorship and support. I look forward to building on all that we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership. And I feel energized to face the opportunities that lie ahead.

For his part, Bret Taylor was named the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Patrick Pichette, who will remain on the Board and continue to serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jack Dorsey for his visionary leadership and tireless dedication to Twitter since its founding. Jack returned to Twitter and turned the Company around at the most critical moment. The progress since then has been incredible. Jack has given the world something priceless and we will continue to carry it forward.

Jack Dorsey addresses an announcement to his entire team

“Think about it: Parag started here as an engineer who cared deeply about our work and is now our CEO (I also had a similar background… he did better!).”

In addition, he added: “Only this makes me proud. I know that Parag will know how to channel this energy better because he has lived it and knows what it takes. You all have the potential to change the course of this endeavor for the better. I believe it with all my heart!

By way of closing, the former CEO of Twitter ends by arguing that the letter was made public because he seeks to make Twitter the most transparent company in the world. And, he ended the letter with a greeting to his mother.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Saint Teresa of Avila: “He who wants to achieve everything must renounce everything.”

