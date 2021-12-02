Press release

The protagonists of this Friday’s evening at the Bilbao Arena, which we will see live on DAZN from 7:30 p.m., showed their impressions at a press conference. Kerman Lejarraga will make his first defense of the European super welterweight title against Britain’s Jack Flatley. Damián Biacho and Guillermo Rivera will contest the Spanish super middleweight championship. Jonathan Alonso, Samuel Carmona and Campbell Hatton complete the lineup. The weigh-in, this Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Kerman Lejarraga – Bilbao. 32-2, 25 KO. European super welterweight champion

“I feel like boxing in front of my people. I rested for a week after the fight with Charrat. I enjoyed training. Whatever the result on Friday, I’ll be back at work next week. Flatley is a strong fighter going forward, but we have trained for twelve rounds. I know where I come from, I owe a lot to my people and it is incredible how they encourage me ”.

Jack Flatley– Bolton. 17-1-1, 4 KO. European super welterweight title contender

“This is a great opportunity. I have not stopped training and I am a different boxer than my last defeat. This is my job, it will probably be the occasion of my life. I have watched Kerman fights to study him, and he is a very solid fighter, but we have found some weaknesses that we hope to exploit on Friday. Every great boxer has had to go to the champion’s house to win, for me it is an extra motivation that the fans cheer on Kerman ”.

Damian Biacho – Madrid. 11-0, 2 KO. Spanish super middleweight champion

“I had a good feeling in my last fight. My goal is to have continuity in boxing. Rivero is an opponent who fights well at all three distances. That we are both undefeated is not an extra pressure, only those who go up to the ring lose. “

Guillermo Rivero – Getxo. 8-0-1, 1 KO. Aspiring to the Spanish super middleweight title

“I have not fought for almost three years, but I have not stopped training and I hope it does not affect me. I’m focused on combat. Damien is a great boxer, and he is a priori better than me, I don’t find any weakness in him because he does everything well. This is boxing and it’s a lot of rounds, so you never know. “

Jonathan Alonso – Spain. 20-1, 7 KO

“I am going back to my previous version after the pandemic. We have done a good preparation. This fight is a springboard for next year and to be able to aspire to bigger fights. I am motivated and prepared. “

Mohamed El Marcouchi – Belgium. 28-2, 11 KO

“I am here to seize the opportunity. I will give my best version. He is a good fighter, but so am I. I’ve only had two weeks to prepare for the fight, but I’m here to win.

Campbell Hatton – United Kingdom. 4-0, 0 KO

“The last fight was a great lesson, this is professional boxing and I have to learn from every experience because it will make me a tougher boxer. I am an aggressive boxer, I like to hit the body, but I have not yet shown my intelligence in the ring. I have trained to improve my technique. Kiko Martínez’s victory was a great surprise. He showed us that the Spanish boxer always gives everything ”.