11/11/2021 at 19:19 CET

Eden Hazard going through a difficult sporting situation. If the injuries already compromise his presence in the eleven of Carlo Ancelotti, when the Belgian is in top form he does not perform at the expected level with Real Madrid. The label of the signing of 100 million weighs on the 30-year-old footballer, who has not curdled with either Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti.

Patience runs out in the merengue entity, as Hazard collects 25 million gross a year, an economic burden for the club taking into account its figures. Toni Kroos, second highest paid player, receives half, with 12.6 million. In his third season in Madrid, the attacker has only distributed an assist in eleven games, in addition to leaving his scoreboard blank. Vinicius has clearly advanced the Belgian in the rotation based on goals, assists and a host of good performances.

Despite the poor moment of form of one of the stars of the Belgian team, his high salary makes it difficult for a possible departure from the Santiago Bernabéu. However, the Newcastle United, the new rich English football club after the acquisition of the entity by a Saudi fund. Hazard lived his best days wearing the colors of the Chelsea, with whom he scored 16 goals and gave 15 assists in 37 Premier matches in his last season in England.

For his part, Jack Wilshere, a 29-year-old footballer free after resigning with Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, would gladly see Hazard’s incorporation to Newcastle, back to the Premier and under Eddie Howe. The footballer knows the legacy that the new coach of the ‘magpies’ left at Bournemouth and has advised the operation in an interview with TalkSport: “Hazard is on another level, but I think he would love to play for a coach like Eddie Howe at Newcastle. He’s the kind of coach you want to play for.”