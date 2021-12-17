One of the great surprises of the year was Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, a film full of martial arts and fantasy that at times was difficult to relate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to which it belongs, due to how different it felt. One of his great influences was the cinema of Jackie Chan, a Chinese actor who conquered Hollywood with his funny action-packed comedies and surprising stunts. Now, the director seems to be targeting that in the sequel to Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the legendary actor appears.

Since the first trailer for the film appeared, some fans said on social networks that the influence of Jackie Chan, and since Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings was an indisputable box office success, and Chan is one of the most popular Chinese stars in America, the combination would be a winner, no matter where you look at him. Director Destin Daniel Cretton was recently interviewed by Cinemablend to celebrate the release of his film on Disney Plus, and this is what he answered when asked which Asian star he would like to have in the sequel (via .):

I mean if we could ever get Jackie in [Chan] in a movie, it would be a lifelong dream of mine. Let’s put it on [en el universo].

Jackie Chan is known for multiple roles such as Drunken Master – 79%, Rumble in the Bronx – 79%, An Explosive Couple – 60%, Shanghai Knights – 66% and The Karate Kid – 66%, among many others. In an interview with Filmelier last year, he declared that he had stayed away from American action films, until he returned to take a role in The Relentless – 67%, saying that he did not want to be recognized as an action star, but as a actor capable of making action tapes.

The love of the public towards Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It was demonstrated when in the People’s Choice Awards 2021 it won in the category of Best Action Film. Additionally, Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige confirmed to Variety the sequel and other projects for Disney Plus they will work with Cretton, and praised what he did with the film.

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this year we had four live-action series, one animated series and four feature films, counting Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The last to be released was Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, which is being a box office success due to the expectations it generated in the last year and which are related to characters from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchises.

Next year many surprises await the fans, as we are going to have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and to those three films we must add the Disney Plus series that are in development. , What Ms. Marvel, She-hulk Y Moon knight.

The future looks promising, and although there is still no official confirmation that we will have a fifth Avengers movie, everything points in that direction, that there will be a new team of superheroes, including Shang-Chi. For now, we can only continue enjoying Spider-Man: No Road Home, which is already in theaters. Also missing an episode of Hawkeye – 87% to be released, and according to rumors, it will be very well received by fans, as it will have much more of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, a character that was confirmed in the previous chapter.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is now available on Disney Plus.

