Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez are two of the most successful boxers, and references, not only in Mexican boxing, but in the world.

And next Saturday they will face each other, at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, leading a very attractive Zanfer card that will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the Casa del Boxeo.

To see them on the ring is to fulfill a dream of Mexican women’s boxing. They themselves, the boxing crowd, the fans and television have been asking for this duel for the last five years, when “Barby” moved up to bantamweight and won her third world championship in different divisions.

And they will meet this Saturday, in very equitable conditions.

They are both 41 years old. Jackie Nava debuted in 2001, Mariana Juárez in 1998.

Nava (38-4-4, 16 ko’s) won her first world championship, the WBA Bantamweight, in March 2005. And three months later, she became the first WBC world champion in history, winning the Super Bantamweight title by defeating the American Leona Brown.

Mariana Juárez (55-10-4, 19 ko’s) won her first world championship, the Superfly of the International Women’s Boxing Federation, in November 2004 in South Korea, defeating the local In Young Lee.

The “Princess Azteca” has won nine world championships in two divisions, as she has been a seven-time Super Bantamweight World Champion, and a two-time Bantamweight World Champion.

The “Barby” has won five world championships, but in three divisions. She has been World Champion Fly, Super Fly and Gallo. Between his interim and absolute flyweight title, he made 13 defenses, and del Gallo, 9. In total, Mariana Juárez has made 29 world championship fights, Jackie Nava, 23.

Next Saturday will be in dispute for the WBC diamond belt, for which both have fought, but neither has been able to win.

Jackie Nava disputed the WBC Gallo diamond belt in July 2011, and lost on points to Ana María Torres, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez. Mariana Juárez contested for the WBC Fly diamond belt in October 2012, and lost on points to Ava Knight in Mexico City.

Ana María “Guerrera” Torres has been the only common rival between Jackie Nava and Mariana Juiárez.

Nava faced the “Guerrera” twice, first drawing and then losing on points, both fights were in 2011, and the second fight set a television audience record for a women’s fight in Mexico. Juárez has faced the “Guerrera” three times, first losing and then drawing at the beginning of their respective careers, even the “Guerrera” debuted against “Barby”. Both fights were in 1999. In 2002 they faced each other again, and again Ana María won, on points.

The statistics added between “Princesa Azteca” and “Barby” are impressive.

Debuting Jackie in 2001 and Mariana in 1998, they have 43 years of experience in professional boxing, 115 fights fought, 93 victories, 861 rounds, 52 world championship fights contested, they have fought 46 battles against opponents who have been world champions and they add 14 world championships won, in 5 divisions.

These legends of Mexican boxing will face each other this Saturday in Tijuana, on a date that will go down in history as a watershed, which will mark a before and after, for Mexican women’s boxing and dramatically closing the month of cancer prevention in Mexico. mother.

COMPARISON CHART

JACKIE NAVA CONCEPT MARIANA JUÁREZ

“Princess Azteca” Nickname “Barby”

38-4-4, 16 KO’s Record 55-10-4, 19 KO’s

41 Age 41

Tijuana, BC Origin Santa Úrsula, Tlax

46 Fights 69

347 Rounds 517

1.60 mts Height 1.67

It’s good to know…

➡ Jackie Nava has won 9 world championships, in two divisions

➡ Mariana Juárez has won 5 world championships, in 3 divisions

➡ Nava has fought 5 times in the United States and 2 times in Argentina

➡ Juárez has fought 9 times in the United States, and once in South Korea and China.

➡ The “Aztec Princess” has played 23 world championship fights.

➡ The “Barby” has contested 29 world championship fights.

➡ Jackie has fought 19 fights against female boxers who have been world champions.

➡ Mariana has made 27 fights against boxers who have been world champions, including 4 in preliminary fights (4 or 6 rounds).