With effective boxing, skill and speed, with a variety and frequency of blows, with great ring travel and as intelligent as it is precise and effective, Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava conquered the WBC Super Bantamweight Diamond belt, overcoming a deserved and overwhelming decision unanimous to Mariana “Barby” Juárez, in the main fight of the attractive function that Zanfer presented, at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium.

The “Princesa Azteca” Nava (39-4-4, 16 ko’s) did a methodical, effective boxing, and was massacring the “Barby” Juárez (56-11-4, 19 ko’s) round after round.

The fight began with a very good rhythm, with Nava towards the front, seeking to connect to the body and repeat combinations, while Juárez was more about hunting moments to hit with power blows.

Both were delivered from the first round, and had very good moments. The first two rounds were explosive, with many exchanges of blows and in which both defined their strategies, but from the third round, both warriors of the ring began to show the ravages of the contest.

Jackie began to bleed from the nose, and Mariana to show inflammation in both cheekbones.

The “Barby” landed two power shots in the fourth round, and from them, the “Aztec Princess” learned. Nava found the rhythm, the distance and the ideal movements, and from the fifth round, she was the bossy on the ring.

In the sixth round, Mariana Juárez went for a medical check-up at the referee’s request, as she was injured after an accidental head butt, the marks and swellings on “Barby’s” face were worrying, but the fight continued.

The seventh round was more technical, although Jackie continued to press and vary her attack, before a “Barby” who was trying to counterattack, and connect power shots. At the end of the round, Juárez wanted to complain to the referee about a prohibited hit, and when he lowered his guard, Nava went for her and connected her, which annoyed the fighter from the capital.

Round eight was all of Jackie, who attacked aggressively, frequently hitting, with combinations and power shots. The frustration of the “Barby” made her complain to the referee that her rival entered with her head in front, but the third on the ring did not even give a warning to the Tijuana native, as there was no prohibited situation, and the last seconds of that assault, it was a boxing class that the “Aztec Princess” gave.

By the ninth round, Jackie came out to box more technical and relaxed, and Mariana wanted to take the opportunity to throw punches more frequently, but the tours of the ring, the movements of the waist and head and the active defense of Jackie, prevented the “Barby Any attempt at reaction.

And in the 10th round, Nava still pleased the cheering fans by shouting her name, “Jackie, Jackie, Jackie”, and began to fight short and deliver enough punishment against a “Barby” who already fought with her heart and instinct.

At the end of the dioez rounds, Nava took the victory by unanimous decision, with cards 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93, to conquer the WBC Diamond Super Bantamweight belt and show that if he wishes, there is still “Jackie” for a while.

Market complies

Bryan Mercado (20-1-0, 15 ko’s) imposed his boxing, class and resources, to overcome by unanimous decision a brave and willful Gabino Hernández (8-9-4, 2 ko’s), in a highly technical contest. Mercado dominated long distance, and Hernández sought to connect short, but Mercado’s defense and mobility prevented him from repeating.

The dominance of Bryan Mercado from the capital was prevailing round after round, and the fight, scheduled in Super Bantamweight, reached the scheduled 8 rounds, and the three judges agreed to give Mercado the eight rounds, so the unanimous decision was decreed with three scores 80-72.

“Grillo” surprises

In a duel between fighters from the capital, Carlos “Grillo” Mejìa (7-2-1, 2 ko’s) surprised with an aggressive, constant boxing and kept the rhythm during the eight rounds, to wrap his style and beat Brian Mosinos by unanimous decision (21-3-0, 4 ko’s), who is coached by Ignacio Beristain.

Mejía connected more and better, and imposed the rhythm of the contest. Mosinos sought to box and control the fight at medium and long distance, but lacked punching frequency. The winner was defined by points, and the winner, unanimously, was “Grillo” Mejía, with cards 77-75, 78-74 and 79-73.

“Pollito” knocked out and preliminaries

Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar (17-0-0, 13 ko’s) made his punching power felt since the first bell rang, and he cornered David Bustamante (4-4-0, 1 ko) against the ropes, to knock him out technically in the first round, after knocking them down with powerful combinations, with both hands, to the body and face.

Israel Rodríguez Picazo (22-4-0, 13 ko’s) imposed rhythm, boxing and forcefulness, to knock out Jesús Carlon (9-10-2, 3 ko’s) in the fourth round, in a brief but entertaining fight.

Shailock Goyri (6-0-1, 4 ko’s) finished in the first round with Marcos Urquidez (6-7-0, 3 ko’s), by delivering a barrage of power blows that Urquidez could not bear, showing Goyri great power and aggressiveness.

Tijuana results

Jackie Nava UD10 Mariana Juarez

CMB Super Bantamweight Diamond Belt

Bryan Mercado UD8 Gabino Hernandez

Carlos Mejía UD8 Brian Mosinos

Rubén Aguilar TKO1 David Bustamante

Shailock Goyri TKO1 Marcos Urquidez

Israel Rodríguez Picazo TKO4 Jesús Carlon

(Photos: Supplied)