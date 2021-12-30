The 2022 NFL Draft is over four months away, and if the season ended tomorrow, the Jaguars would once again have the No. 1 overall selection.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick, and there was no doubt as to which player they would be taking. Trevor Lawrence was seen as the consensus top prospect in the draft class, and the Jaguars, in a rebuild, needed their franchise quarterback.

In 2022, it is not that simple, but here, we look at what the 2022 first-round could look like.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars add an elite edge rusher

Picks No. 1 through 3

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars took on the New York Jets in Week 16 in a battle between the No. 1 overall pick in Lawrence, and the No. 2 overall pick in Zach Wilson. Wilson and the Jets got the best of the Jaguars, as Wilson showed he could get the job done with his arm, and his legs, outplaying Lawrence in the Jets victory.

Picking at No. 1 overall once again, the Jaguars turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball, selecting Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux. There are numerous ways the Jags could go with this pick, including trading down, but here, they take who is considered the best player available.

Aidan hutchinson

Edge, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions had been playing much better football, including at quarterback, where Jared Goff looked like finally was getting used to playing in the Motor City. Unfortunately for the Lions, Goff was placed on the COVID list for Week 16, and they had to roll with backup signal-caller Tim Boyle against the Atlanta Falcons.

That led to another Detroit loss and locked in at the No. 2 overall pick, some feel that the team could end up drafting a franchise quarterback. However, there are also rumors they are going to stick with Goff, and if that is the case, in-state prospect Aidan Hutchinson would be a perfect get for them here at No. 2.

Kyle hamilton

Safety, Houston Texans

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, nobody really knew what the Houston Texans were going to do at quarterback after all the issues surrounding Deshaun Watson. All that was definite was that there would be a significant downgrade from Watson, considered one of the top-5 young signal-callers in the game.

Instead, Davis Mills has looked like one of the best rookie quarterbacks in the NFL, and thanks to that, we have them passing on a quarterback here at No. 3. Instead, they select the best defensive back this draft class has to offer, selecting a dominant player in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton to be their Derwin James at safety.