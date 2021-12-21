Jacky Bracamontes and her husband Martin Fuentes They made the dreams of their daughters, the twins, Emilia and Paula, come true to celebrate their third birthday. The girls asked for a Frozen-themed party and their parents got to work. Everything from the celebrations’ outfits to the desserts had motifs related to the famous Disney movie.

© @ jackybrvJacky Bracamontes with her five daughters

In his social networks, Jacky took a look at the decoration of the place, which was made up of white, blue and purple balloons. In addition to that, for the little ones, they set up a picnic table where the celebrations sat together with their mini guests and their older sisters, ‘Mini Jacky’, Carolina and Renata, who wore matching plaid dresses.

To ensure fun, the children had a bounce house, as well as various activities such as painting and educational games. As for the little ones’ menu, they enjoyed nuggets and pasta.

From what the girls’ proud parents revealed, the birthday girls had a really good time on their special day.

© @ jackybrv The celebrations had a wonderful time on their special day

The arrival of the twins

After having their third daughter, Jacky and Martín talked about the possibility of having a fourth child, and when they agreed, they went to a specialist to help them have a baby, and that it was a boy. But when choosing a treatment, the television presenter opted for a not so invasive method, however her doctor told her that there could be the possibility that instead of a boy, it was a girl.

Despite this, Jacky agreed and they carried out the artificial insemination. Weeks later, when she returned to the doctor to monitor her pregnancy, she discovered that she was expecting twins!

“The first time I went to the doctor, who took the test and knew that I was pregnant, he came and checked me, Martín was not there, he was traveling and he told me: ‘There are two…’. I cried for weeks, I think I cried for two weeks, “he revealed in a recent interview. “The fifth (baby) took me out of my squareness zone, I think, because I am very square, many times. I cried a lot, not knowing if they were boys or girls. When it came time to find out the sex, when he told us that they were two girls, I died of laughter. That’s when I said, ‘Sure! They had to be girls, of course, besides my life is all pink, pure princess castle … ‘”, he said.