Jacky Bracamontes unseats Thalía with her small waist | Instagram

The beautiful actress Jacky Bracamontes recently showed off her waist with a long dress and many have assured that it looks better than Thalia, who has taken the title of the best figure and of course waist.

It should be noted that Jacky Bracamontes recently started a project called “Así se Baila”, which is a production of Telemundo for the Latin American public.

The truth is that Jacky is one of the most beloved actresses and presenters in Mexico, even though she has been working for US television stations for several years.

However, on this occasion he once again captivated the Mexican public by sharing a photograph on his official Instagram account that surprised everyone, as he showed off his slim figure.

Bracamontes shared one of the photographs captured during a photo shoot that she starred in for People en Español magazine, in it you can see her wearing a long translucent dress with a floral print that she combined with a tight black vest, which further accentuated her curves and her beautiful waist, which is so tiny that her admirers did not last long to compare her with Thalía.

The Jalisco woman was photographed by the renowned Guadalajara photographer, Uriel Santana, who managed to capture the best of the 41-year-old former beauty queen.

Jacky accompanied the outfit of the fashion designer, Karla Guindi with a hairstyle in waves and light makeup.

As you can see, the charismatic Nuestra Belleza México 2000 has never lost the affection of Mexicans, since in her social networks she continues to interact with her followers, because on her Instagram account she usually uploads her best outfits, so she is also considered a fashion influencer by many.

It should be noted that Jacky is currently the stellar presenter of the successful reality show “Así se baila”, a Telemundo production for Latino audiences in the United States that premiered on October 12.

Among the bar of judges of this reality show are Adamari Lopez, Mariana Seoane and Cristian de la Fuente.

In addition, as if that were not enough, Jacky Bracamontes has taught fashion and elegance on many occasions, and one of the garments that he wears with great style are dresses, showing that after 40 years of age you can wear clothes that highlight the female figure.

Of course, his admirers and followers on social networks immediately reacted to the beauty of “Jacky” and above all, they noted that it is not necessary to see little clothes, since charisma is also extremely important and Jacqueline has it and it shows every time the camera focuses on it.