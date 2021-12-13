It is no secret to anyone that the night of the 2021 Miss Universe Beauty pageant was characterized by glamor, beauty, sensuality and talent, and proof of this were the stars of Telemundo.

The first of them was the past Mexican queen Andrea Meza, who shared that after leaving the crown she will join the ranks of the famous Spanish-speaking American chain.

But like Meza, the exclusive hosts of Telemundo shone with their own light, as they could have passed through worthy representatives of their respective countries.

It is about nothing more and nothing less than the stars of Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes and Adamari López, as they both wore impressive looks in each of their appearances.

Adamari Lopez

The “Chaparrita de oro” dazzled everyone since her arrival in Eilat, Israel, as her looks prior to the gala and during the ceremony proved that she is in one of her best stages.

For a few months, the driver has surprised everyone with her impressive physical change, the result of two long years of a harsh diet and heavy exercise routines.

And it is that the star has shown that being single has done her quite well, because at 50 years of age she can show off a wasp waist, and she let it be seen during the beauty pageant.

The star was seen with three heart-stopping looks, worthy of a true beauty queen.

The first of them was a long black skirt and a crop top with an asymmetric neckline in pink, red and blue. while her long hair left her behind her shoulders completely straight.

The second was one of the most elegant, as it is a sexy black leather dress with a pronounced “V” neckline, which was accompanied by open sneakers.

But without a doubt at the final gala she was worthy of royalty, as she was seen in a long transparent dress with pearl applications, and with a halter neckline with a high neck.

It is a spectacular dress that highlighted her attributes. Photo: IG / telemudo

Jacky Bracamontes

The former Televisa actress wasted sensuality and talent in front of the Telemundo cameras, as the contest took her back to the era in which she represented Mexico in Miss Universe 2001.

At 41 years old, the star appeared sensual, sophisticated, elegant and like a true queen in Israeli lands:

The Mexican actress opted for four looks that left everyone with their mouths open because in the preliminary round of the contest, she was seen wearing a pearl-colored silk dress and a “V” neckline, with a length at the ankles and a sexy opening in knee.

That same night, she was seen with a somewhat more youthful and casual look, as it was a short dress in metallic fiusha color and with an asymmetric strap neckline, while wearing sandals in the style of ancient Greece.

During the preparations, the Guadalajara wore a silk pajama-style suit in navy blue, and for the night they surprised with a long yellow dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a sexy opening in the leg.

Both looks shone on their own. Photo: IG / telemundo

For the great awards night, the star of “Sortilegio” with a spectacular dress very similar to Adamari’s, with transparencies and bright applications in red, as well as a halter neckline with a high neck.

