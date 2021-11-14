It is no secret to anyone that from 2008 to 2012 life had been divided into “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob”, since the premiere of the famous vampire saga of “Twilight” was the only thing that was talked about, from the books to film adaptations.

And it is that it was the author of the books Stephanie Meyer who opted for the talent of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner for the film adaptation that was planned to be made and without a doubt managed to mark an era.

Although the saga was highly criticized and the actors have had to deal with the stigma and their past in the famous saga, many remember their roles with a lot of love and affection, and proof of this was the success they were when they were added to the Netflix catalog .

On the one hand is Kristen Stewart, who has recently been crowned for her role as Lady Di in the acclaimed film “Spencer”, as there are those who assure that the star established herself as a leading actress after her performance.

The actress has been crowned after her role as Lady Di. Photo: Variety

While for his part, the heartthrob and interpreter of “Edward Cullen” has also made his way, as his role as “Batman” is one of the most anticipated so far.

Pattinson rose to fame for his role as “Edward Cullen.” Photo: Twitter

However, the one who has moved away from acting a bit was the sexy wolf who fell in love with girls and women in vampire films and it is Taylor Lautner, who now again gives something to talk about by getting engaged to his girlfriend.

Taylor Lautner to marry his girlfriend

It was People magazine who shared that the actor asked his girlfriend, Tay Dome, to marry him last Thursday, November 11, after three years of being together they will finally take their relationship to another level.

However, the actor also used his social networks to share two photos of him and his new fiancee on Instagram, accompanied by the text: “And so, all my wishes came true,” he wrote.

The actor plans to put a new spin on their relationship. Photo: IG / taylorlautner

In the first snapshot, the “Twilight” star is seen kneeling in front of Dome, while they are surrounded by rose petals and candles in front of a fireplace.

The 29-year-old Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom designed oval-cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

It should be noted that the future wife of the actor did not want to be left behind and also shared a postcard in their networks where both are seen on their knees: “My absolute best friend. I CAN’T WAIT TO PASS FOREVER WITH YOU, ”he wrote.

The young nurse has decided to unite her life to that of the actor. Photo: IG / taydome

Love story

Like all fairy tales, the couple met in 2018, and it was not until they published a photo with matching Halloween costumes from that year that the relationship was confirmed.

Since then, they have kept their thousands of fans informed about their romance on social media, where the couple frequently share photos together.

The couple has been in a relationship for three years. Photo: IG / taylorlautner

Lautner has stayed away from television cameras a bit, while the young woman works as a nurse.

And as expected, the actor’s family is happy for the union, and the first to congratulate them was his sister through his Instagram account, Makena Moore.

“I have finally obtained a SISTER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. My best friends are going to MARRY !!!!! ”.

It is expected to be in 2022 when the couple reaches the altar. Photo: IG / taylorlautner

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE