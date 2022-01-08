

Jacqie Rivera clung to a phrase by Angelina Jolie to give her perspective on pain, right at this time when her family is going through a great crisis that has to do with Jenni Rivera’s money and companies, which were under the management of Rosie Rivera, who was recently accused by Chiquis Rivera of having concealed the thefts that occurred in one of the businesses during his management.

“Our experiences, good and bad, make us what we are. By overcoming difficulties, we gain strength and maturity “, is the phrase of Angelina Jolie that Jacqie shared in an Instagram post that so far has more than 36 thousand likes.

From that phrase, Jacqie has drawn a reflection about pain and life.

“For a long time I saw pain as my enemy and did everything possible to avoid feeling any pain. But we all know, pain is part of life. And it has the power to process us. So I decided not to avoid it but to face the pain with the correct perspective to be able to become the best version of myself “, expressed the daughter of” La Diva de la Banda “.

Some days ago, Jacqie was named CEO of the companies left by Jenni Rivera and that since her death they had been under the control of Rosie Rivera. The appointment sparked a series of events in which Chiquis was the first to speak and accuse Rosie of having concealed robberies that occurred at Jenni Rivera Fashion.

“Maybe Rosie is not a shoplifter, maybe Rosie didn’t steal, but she wasn’t honest. He did not tell my brothers what had happened and it is something that should be said to them because they are the heirloom, “Chiquis said through a live broadcast on Instagram, the video of which was posted on his account.

“I just realized that a couple of years ago someone was stealing from Jenni Rivera Fashion. Someone very close to Rosie, and Rosie knew it. As the money was paid, Rosie paid the money. We still have to see how much it was, I think it was like $ 80,000 that was stolen, because that’s what it was, it was stolen from Jenni Rivera Fashion ”, were his statements about the situation.

