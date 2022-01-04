

Jacqie Rivera assumes the role of CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and JENNI RIVERA FASHION, LLC.

Photo: . / Alberto E. Rodriguez / .

Jacqie rivera, the second daughter of Jenni Rivera, assumes the leadership of the two companies left by the artist: Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC, replacing her aunt Rosie Rivera, who had responsibility for the business since the death of the “Diva de la Banda” in 2012.

In a statement Jacqie said she was “excited to assume the position of CEO of these two companies to preserve the legacy and the reputation (as well as to grow) of these two businesses that my mother left in the hands of my aunt Rosie and now to me ”.

The transition was not easy. There were reports that Jenni’s children were unhappy or unhappy with the transfer of power, however, Jacqie herself denied the rumors of mismanagement by Rosie.

In the process, an audit was carried out that “did not find any crime, misappropriation or theft of trust funds by Rosie, acting as trustee,” he indicated.

“The grantees and I wish our Aunt Rosie the best of luck in all of her new endeavors and we hope that our future efforts will make her and our mother proud of us,” she added.

For her part, Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s sister, expressed the greatest support for Jacqie as she begins this new chapter.

“I thank God and my sister for entrusting me with her legacy. It has been a privilege and an honor. My sister is worth the weight of these last 9 years and more, but I am happy to pass the baton. I will continue to pray for Jacqie as she assumes this role and to encourage my sister and nephews. ” Rosie rivera

It should be noted that the latest reports indicate that Chiquis Rivera was excluded from the will due to suspicions of an alleged infidelity with Esteban Loaiza, Jenni’s husband at that time.

On December 9, 2012, a plane crash caused the sudden death of Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera, at age 43.

When his plane crashed in the Sierra Madre Oriental, in the municipality of Iturbide, in Nuevo León, the population of Mexico and part of the United States was shocked.

The artist sold more than 20 million copies of her albums and won more than 50 awards and recognitions, including the Billboard Music Awards, Premios Billboard and Premio Lo Nuestro.

After her death, Jenni produced posthumous income from record sales and from her autobiography. According to Forbes, Between June 2012 and June 2013, their companies generated about $ 7 million. It was also known that in just one year he sold 880,000 records, almost the same as during his entire life as a singer.

Beyond her role as a singer, over the years Rivera built a business emporium that ranged from beauty products to food.

Another, perhaps less publicized, aspect of the singer was her participation in charity events.

She was in charge of the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, which was born with the idea of ​​helping victims of sexual violence and domestic violence. However, later it also helped people with AIDS, cancer and Down syndrome.

