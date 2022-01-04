.

A new milestone was marked in the lives of the heirs of the late Mexican regional music singer Jenni Rivera. After the singer’s children requested an accounting from the artist’s executor and sister, Rosie Rivera, this 2022 has begun with the premiere of Jacqie Rivera as executive director of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion, LLC, companies that are part of the singer’s legacy and that had been administered by Rosie Rivera.

“I am excited to assume the role of CEO of these two companies to preserve the legacy and reputation, as well as to grow, these two businesses that my mother left in the hands of my Aunt Rosie and now me. I am pleased and grateful to have received the leadership torch, and I am eager to begin, “he said through a statement published by People en Español.

The 33-year-old singer also referred to her aunt Rosie’s administration. Despite the family breakdown that Jenni Rivera’s 5 children had with their aunt -after having asked her for an accounting that gave an account of how her mother’s fortune had been managed during the last 9 years- Jacqie only had praise when referring to acting of her aunt.

“I am grateful for the efforts that my aunt made on our behalf after our mother passed away to honor her wishes and address our financial and emotional needs for the past 9 years. She served her dual roles with pride and integrity, ”he stated.

The interpreter of “Hurt” went even further and detailed that the accounting requested verified the honesty of her aunt. “Despite recent media reports, there was no evidence of any crime, misappropriation or theft of trust funds by Rosie acting as trustee,” she explained.

For her part, Rosie Rivera expressed her joy at handing over control to her niece. “My sister is worth the weight of these last 9 years and more, but I am happy to pass the baton. I will continue to pray for Jacqie as she assumes this role and to encourage my sister and nephews, ”he said.

Rosie Rivera appeared in a YouTube video a couple of weeks ago visibly affected by the break with her nephews and the reaction of some people to the controversy over her sister’s fortune.

“I was in a restaurant and a girl told a boy ‘look, she looks like Jenni’s sister’ (…) And the boy, behind me, said ‘yes, she looks like Rosie, nothing more than Rosie is a shoplifter’ ”, She recounted through tears.

According to statements made by Chiquis Rivera on her Chiquis and Chill podcast, she and her brothers have big plans for their mother’s brand and there is the possibility of making a film that shows the singer’s life as it was.

“We want to honor my mother’s legacy,” emphasized Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter.

