Last year Jada Pinkett Smith was harshly criticized by Will Smith fans, after a talk the couple had on Red Table Talk, where she confessed that in 2015, when they secretly separated (to avoid media attention), she had a relationship with the rapper August alsina. Although it was something that the two agreed on, and not infidelity, social networks turned against the actress, especially when commiserating with the watery eyes that Smith put in front of the cameras.

Now the controversy surrounds the actress again, as Pinket Smith returned to talk about her problems with her husband, specifically intimacy problems. In a Red Table Talk with Gwyneth Paltrow, the wife of Will Smith He said in all his lyrics that he no longer satisfied her sexually when they had been married for a while (via Uproxx):

It’s difficult, what Will and I talk about a lot is the trip. We started on this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the responsibility part really hit me because I think you hope your partner knows [lo que necesitas]especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind. ‘ That’s a big mistake.

Private life is usually of great interest to fans of any celebrity, and few Hollywood stars manage the feat of keeping their private life truly private. Most are consumed by fame, and harassment from fans and journalists can severely affect a romantic relationship. We don’t know what Smith will feel after these comments were made public, but we do know how his fans responded, here are some examples:

Will just be chillin out, maxin, relaxin all cool and then here comes Jada https://t.co/htrTkJq2te – philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 27, 2021

Cashier: that’ll be $ 5 ma’am Jada Pinkett Smith: I DESPISE my husband Will with the burning passion of a thousand burning suns, he has a small penis, he’s annoying, we cheat on eachother, he isn’t Tupac, he’s bad at sex and I didn’t like Hitch https://t.co/kNvqUgtDNf – some guy (@Smartguyy) October 27, 2021

jada when will ask for a smidgen of coochie pic.twitter.com/IWKrBtkAHE – Deontae (@ OGPO0H) October 27, 2021

No one: Jada: “I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month” pic.twitter.com/3UkOtlpjXD – 𝐉𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐦𝐚.🅴🇯🇲 (@JuniorCartxer) October 27, 2021

everything Jada has done in her marriage has been against her Will https://t.co/OCh9Dp0Hxv – ashley ray, kate winslet’s vape coach (@theeashleyray) October 28, 2021

jada pinkett-smith every other month pic.twitter.com/tKb9nquXHR – Upside Down Pineapple Cake Papi (@poochivicious) October 27, 2021

Nobody: Nobody at all Not a soul: Jada Pinkett, unprovoked: pic.twitter.com/3Wkdno8NXH – 🧼ً (@Goose_Haley) October 27, 2021

Will Smith: Please jada don’t tell anyone our business Jada Pinkett: pic.twitter.com/5kQy2wdFj9 – KREED (@Real_Kreed) October 28, 2021

Will Smith whenever Jada Pinkett Smith starts talking about their marriage pic.twitter.com/G2BdfrGTSH – Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 27, 2021

Will & Jada just need to go their separate ways. They’ve been married for 25 years. Their kids are grown. They had a good run. Now Will can go be with Margot and Jada can go be with 2Pac’s ghost and everybody can be happy. – Reid (@RVAReid) October 27, 2021

Will Smith He is a well-loved actor, as he has great charisma and has appeared in such popular works as the comedy The Prince of Rap, TWO Rebel Cops, Independence Day, Men in Black, and most recently, Suicide Squad. His most recent performance in King Richard is being praised by critics, but a rumor suggests that because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19, he could not be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, despite the fact that many consider it to be the best performance he has given in his entire career.