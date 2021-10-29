Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals “How Much She Does It” With Will Smith | .

It was on his usual Facebook show ‘Red Table Talk’ where Jada pinkett smith, Will Smith’s beautiful wife decided to reveal some secrets about his marriage with the famous Hollywood of course touching on that topic so interesting for many, which are relationships.

Also famously, she was reflecting and explaining how the couple can continue to enjoy their relationships, clarifying that they are healthy and pleasurable to this day.

Despite the fact that they have been together for more than two decades, this couple from the show has managed to keep the flame of their passion thanks to a excellent comunication, solid and fluid, what is based on sincerity and what has allowed them to enjoy their company so much And much more in that area in which everything must be reciprocal.

According to the artist, she has nothing to hide from her husband about her preferences or positions favorites as well as some of your wishes or dreams.

It can be very difficult and make you feel uncomfortable at first but it is very necessary to talk things out. Communication and accountability are essential. That’s why when people say “well if you loved me you know that I want and you would be able to read what I want” that cannot be a good thing and it can lead you to an abyss. Even though you feel uncomfortable talking about these things, it is very healthy at all levels, ”says Jada.

This is how Will Smith also decided to express himself by assuring that “you as a husband do not have the responsibility to make your wife happy, just as she does not have the responsibility to make the husband happy, it is a responsibility of each one and that is when they go to get together and share that happiness.

When the famous also commented that being a consolidated couple they know that divorce is not an option and therefore they prefer to speak things clearly, put the cards on the table and express exactly what each one wants to be able to move forward as happily as possible. and continue enjoying their life together as well as remaining as a united family for their children.

Of course we know that her marriage has not been the simplest and on many occasions she has had to express herself about it thanks to all the rumors and situations that have been expressed regarding the decisions they have made, such as when Jada Pinkett Smith had an affair with a famous young man

To finish, Will Smith assures that his relationships are very good and his wife also did it through his program where they confessed that the best thing is to work on oneself and after that then introduce him to your partner that is how things are done and not wasting time trying to improve the relationship but each one as well.

“We have never had any problems in the room,” concluded Jada on her official Twitter.