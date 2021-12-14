Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan spoke on the future of head coach Urban Meyer.

Shahid Khan seems to have made a terrible hire by naming Urban Meyer the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

Though the lowly Jaguars have doubled their win total from a year ago, Jacksonville is 2-11 on the season and may do no better than 4-13 on the season. This is Meyer’s first losing season as a head coach at any level. While nobody is ripping Jacksonville for its lack of talent, it has been a tumultuous tenure under Meyer for one embarrassing reason after another. This cannot continue.

“I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city, ”said Khan. “That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing. “

“Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I’m going to reflect on all of that and do what’s the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city. “

Khan may have built a reputation on being an incredibly patient owner, but the Jaguars have had one winning season since he bought the franchise from Wayne Weaver a decade ago.

Should Shahid Khan pull the plug on the Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars mess?

While it is admirable for the Khan Family to give coaches like Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone ample time to prove themselves, it is getting more and more toxic by the nanosecond in Jacksonville under Meyer’s watch. Clearly, the Khans’ gamble of taking a chance on a proven college head coach with no NFL experience has blown up in their face. They must make a change.

The only thing that matters in Jacksonville is giving last year’s No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence his best chance at being successful. Unfortunately, Lawrence is having the worst year of playing quarterback in his life. Yes, he has to learn how to lose, but this is not a fair fight with Meyer being outmatched weekly every NFL Sunday. “It’s Alabama every week.” That was such a glaring red flag.

Ultimately, the Jaguars need to take a page out of what the Arizona Cardinals did three years ago. They admitted defeat with the Josh Rosen / Steve Wilks pairing and changed course after only one season. While Jacksonville knows it has a bona-fide blue-chipper at quarterback in Lawrence, he needs an NFL head coach that can transform him into the next Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning.

Khan may exhibit a great deal of patience, but this level of toxicity is not good for anyone at all.