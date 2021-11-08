MANUEL MARRACO

Updated Monday, 8 November 2021 – 15:50

The court agrees to suspend the sentence imposed for trying to sell the painting ‘Head of a woman’ without authorization

Civil guards load the painting ‘Head of a young woman’ onto a plane in Corsica.

In the end, Jaime Botn did not go to prison. The Criminal Court has granted the financier the benefit of the suspension of the sentence of three years in prison that was imposed on him for a crime of smuggling, for having tried to sell Picasso’s painting, Head of a Young Woman, outside of Spain without authorization. necessary from the Ministry of Culture.

The court in charge of executing the sentence has accepted to apply article 80.4 of the Penal Code to Botn, which allows suspending the execution of the sentence due to “the serious illness he suffers, with incurable ailments.”

Upon exceeding two years, the sentence imposed was not subject to conviction except in exceptional situations such as the one applied. The judicial body has adopted this decision after the evaluation carried out by the forensic physician assigned to the Courts, as stated in the resolution.

Despite not going to prison, the case has cost the financier dear. The conviction included the payment of a fine of 91.7 million that he has already paid. In addition, the painting was seized and has become the property of the State. What was not included in the conviction, although that is how the State Attorney proposed it, was the confiscation of the schooner owned by Botn in which the work was found.

Since the operation of the Civil Guard in 2015, in collaboration with the French police – the painting was seized in Corsica – the painting has been stored in the Reina Sofa Museum.

The Court considered it proven that in 2013 the Bankinter shareholder agreed to auction the work at Christie’s and requested authorization from Culture to sell the work outside of Spain, a procedure required by the Spanish Historical Heritage Law upon having completed the work for 100 years. After receiving a refusal, Botn reacted claiming that the request had been wrong and that the painting could not be considered to be in Spain.

“Despite being fully aware of the administrative prohibition,” explains the judge, “the defendant transferred the painting to the schooner Adix of his property, docked in June in the port of Valencia, in order to remove it from Spain, instructing his captain to hide it from the authorities. ”

The work was found in Calvi (Corsica), packed and kept in the captain’s cabin. Botn had hired an air transport company to move the work to Geneva (Switzerland). On July 30, the French customs services, upon learning that the exit permit was being processed, inspected the schooner and intervened the work.

Botn tried to get the Supreme Court to establish that the exit from Spain of the work did not require authorization from Culture, but the Contentious-Administrative Chamber rejected his appeal.

