Jaime Echenique He made his debut this Thursday with the Washington Wizards and in this way made history by becoming the first Colombian to play in the NBA.

The 24-year-old center played 3 minutes in the Wizards’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (110-93).

“It has been an incredible day,” summed up a Echenique very excited and with tears in his eyes.

“I am simply happy for me, for my family, for my country and for the people who believed in me,” he added.

The young man was very grateful for the opportunity that the Wizards have given him, stressed that he wants to enjoy and take advantage of the moment, and said that all the obstacles he has faced come to nothing for days like the one he has experienced today.

“Right now it only passes through my mind to keep working, keep exploiting my abilities, keep believing in me. This is neither the end nor the beginning: this is the continuation of all the work I have done throughout my career,” he explained.

The player also wanted to launch a message for Colombia and Latin America just before breaking into tears again: “If it is worth dreaming.”

Echenique He lived through a day of very intense emotions as the Washington franchise called him this morning and announced his signing with a ten-day contract just hours before tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.

Given the numerous cases of coronavirus that have been occurring in the NBA in recent weeks, all teams in the league are resorting to short-term contracts to make up for those casualties.

In any case, this extraordinary situation in the NBA has allowed Echenique has made history for Colombia by debuting in the highest competition in world basketball.

The Barranquilla player played in the last Summer League (NBA summer league) with the Wizards, who finally sent him to their affiliate team of the G League development league, the Capital City Go-Go.

As part of that team, Echenique He has played 14 games in the G League in which he has averaged 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, numbers that have allowed him to make the leap to the NBA.

Echenique was formed in the United States (Trinity Valley Community College in Texas and Wichita State in Kansas) before making his debut in professional basketball in 2020 at the hands of Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket of Spain, where he played 18 games in which he scored 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.