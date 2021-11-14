At the crossroads of the middleweight battle, former world champion Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) was shooting with both hands all night to win a twelve round unanimous decision over Gabe Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) in a war. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, and 117-111.

The fight started with Munguia hitting Rosado’s head and body. Munguia was showing off his fast hands and fast combinations early on. In the second, Rosado was doing a little better, but Munguía delivered with a lot of jabs and combinations.

In the third, Rosado was fine with counterattacks as Munguia entered. Rosado was walking away with Munguia. Near the end, Munguia was unloading his blows, with Rosado digging into the body. Rosado stood his ground more often in the room, but Munguia was more than willing to return fire and fight fire with fire. They were bombs away for most of the round.

They were both picking their shots in the fifth, with Munguia having the upper hand. Munguía was firing quick shots in the sixth and Rosado landed a big right hand. Munguia kept shooting with great combinations. During the seventh, Munguia was right behind Rosado who did well with accurate punches and it was a really grueling round as the punches were flying.

Munguia was shooting with both hands at the start of the eight. He was digging into Rosado’s body. During the round, a right hand seemed to rock Munguia and left him with unsteady legs at the end of the round. Munguiai started the ninth with quicker combinations to push Rosado back. Munguia outscored Rosado for much of the round. Rosado really showed up in the final moments.

Strong blows exchanged by both at the beginning of the tenth. Rosado landed a big right hand that Munguia took and responded with some of his own. Munguía was working out and beating Rosado for much of the round, with Rosado once again landing a big right hand in the final moments. At the beginning of the eleventh, Munguía beat himself up and tried to push Rosado away. Rosado was able to weather the storm. Rosado was looking for counterattacks, with Munguia punching and punching while Rosado held on to stop the assault.

Without stopping Munguia’s engine in the twelfth. He threw blows from all angles. Rosado was doing his best and was still trying to connect with his own bigwigs. They were negotiating for much of the last minute.