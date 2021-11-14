Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado was a highly entertaining boxing bout, but the young former champion got the better of the tough veteran.

The Saturday, Nov. 13, boxing bout between middleweights Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado looked promising on paper, and the reality didn’t disappoint. They let their hands go, but the youthful Munguia overcame the seasoned Rosado.

Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) was the favorite heading into their matchup. At 25, Munguia is 10 years Rosado’s junior and is also an undefeated former world titleholder. It also helped that the crowd at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, was heavily pro-Munguia.

Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) was up against a stacked deck, but that’s nothing new for the Philadelphia native. Take a look at his record. He has lost plenty of times but has nine boxing lives. He fights with a fan-friendly style and always leaves his heart in the ring.

Rosado’s record makes this matchup look like a mismatch on paper, but that’s far from what took place.

Rosado found a groove in his last two fights. He fought former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs to a controversial draw in 2020 and scored a KO of the Year candidate after violently putting prospect and Olympic medalist Bektemir Melikuziev to sleep in June via round 3 KO.

Jaime Munguia was tested by Gabriel Rosado but proved he has the talent to be a problem for anybody at middleweight

Rosado looked like a new fighter in the last stage of his professional career. He credited much of his recent success to his pairing with legendary trainer Freddi Roach while talking to FanSided.

Rosado gave Munguia a lot to handle in their contest, but it wasn’t enough to keep his wave of success going.

Munguia started fast against Rosado. He piled up the points in rounds 1 and 2. His hands were much faster than Rosado’s, and it looked like this fight wouldn’t go the distance.

However, Rosado made things enjoyable in round 4. A right hand got Munguia’s attention, and Rosado jumped on Munguia, thinking he could score an early KO. Munguia fired back, and a slugfest broke out.

Rosado has a way of turning out good fights, and Munguia was up for a battle. Rosado hurt Munguia with an uppercut in round 6 and on several occasions, but the damage wasn’t serious enough to imperil Munguia.

Munguia’s hand speed was the difference in the fight, and he often made Rosado shell up in a high guard while he ate an increased flow of punches. Rosado had his moments, but Munguia controlled the majority of the fight.

Munguia vs. Rosado went the distance, and Munguia won by unanimous decision. Pink never stopped trying, but Munguia was too young and too good.

After the fight, Munguia said he was looking forward to a title shot. He was a super welterweight world champion and is looking to become a two-division world champion. It will be interesting to see who he fights next.