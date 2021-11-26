Related news

That the betting houses that have appeared like mushrooms in the popular neighborhoods are being compared with the drug outlets that proliferated in the neighborhoods of our country in the eighties to end generations is not a coincidence. Not surprisingly, the Ministry of Health has confirmed the alarming numbers of young people hooked on online gambling through a report that should make us reflect and make determinations.

The Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs has published the third edition of the Report on Behavioral Addictions, gambling with money, use of video games and compulsive use of the Internet. The document states that, between 2019 and 2020, 64.2% of the population aged 15 to 64 have gambled with money in the last year in person, online or both, and shows that it is an activity “widely extended in our society.” Online gambling with money is increasing compared to previous years, decreasing the age of the players in a worrying way.

Sports bets predominate 58.8% among men and lottery games among women, 45.5%. The maximum amount played in a single day among the majority ranges between 6 and 30 euros. With regard to face-to-face gambling, 77.1% of the population between 55 and 64 years of age admit to having played, mainly the lottery and pools in the male sector, and bingo in the female sector.

The bank always wins

With these figures in the head, threads like the one you have basted are clearly necessary Jaime, a former Galician dealer who wanted to tell about his experiencethrough the social network, with the aim of unraveling gambling strategies and raising awareness that the bank, as they say, always ends up winning. His argument began with the answer he had given to a colleague of his who had been playing roulette online for months:

As you know, I was a dealer for about 5 years. In that job I learned a lot about behavior and human miseries and it has served me a lot in my day to day life.

A few months ago, a colleague got into online roulette and started asking me questions. Evidently he knew what was to come: – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

From there, Jaime tells what happened to him, starting by telling him that “he won’t take a liking to that shit” and that the methods one thinks one knows are not what they seem:

The first thing I told him was not to get into that shit. “I have a method that I read on the internet.” I freaked out alive, I described three or four standard methods to him, and in the end, it was that of doubling simple lots. I knew he wasn’t going to take me seriously, even though I told him that – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

I saw real madness lost with that “method.”

“Think if there was a foolproof method there would be no casinos, oh.” I had to say that phrase to him, even though I knew he wouldn’t listen to me. I explained to him how everything works so well that the roulette does not even need to be rigged. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

(Even so, the virtual ones are surely programmed, although the law of the game prohibits it, watch out. And not to loot you, but to hook you very hard).

He also knew what would come next, the bragging. “Look, with this method I put in € 20 and I am earning 80. I got to go up to € 150”. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

“Let’s see, I said, are you winning? Do you have the money in your pocket or on the gaming platform?” Obviously he was not winning, his money was in the app. I predicted that I would gradually clap down, in the medium / long term, because that is what these “methods” consist of. The companies – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

they know and try to use it to their advantage: magnify the user’s playing time to shorten deadlines and “hit the ball” faster and get more people to compensate.

What this positive streak does is hook you and, when the negative comes you think “bah, with how easy it is to – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

It’s winning, I’m going to recover soon. “So you always keep betting, putting in more money almost without realizing it.

My colleague has already lost a couple of hundred euros and, at the beginning, he said that when the € 20 was over he would leave it. It’s not much in several months, I’ve seen things a lot – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

worse. I predicted everything that was going to happen to him and I think he’s a fly, because he doesn’t show off or play for as long as he used to.

Here are my tips in case you want to try your luck:

1-Do not do it. Never. Not even a slot machine. It is not leisure, it seems but it is not. You are going to lose money – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

forever. The few casinos that close do so to open gambling halls and expand their player base, not because they go out of business.

2-If you ignore me, set a maximum limit to spend per month. Keep it small, maximum € 50. Be honest with yourself. If you need to get over that – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

Impassable limit, you have a problem. Face it, get help, and try to get out of the game.

Feyman met a person who was a winner at the casinos. He was dedicated to looking for inclined players and bet against them, in favor of the bank. It is the only way to win: delving into – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

the misery of a gambler.

By the way, casinos are very good for the state: it is a notorious money-laundering machine. I’m talking about hundreds of thousands of euros in a small casino every night, including currency.

Do not play, you will ALWAYS lose. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

In addition to his exhaustive account, Jaime has also released various extra warnings based on your experience:

Notice. I’ve seen such great things as six consecutive zeros on the same roulette wheel, not hitting number 13 on two nights in a row (throwing about 300 balls a night), or not hitting a certain zone all night. Chance is always a flipe and usually favors the bank. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

Broad: Laundering in casinos is prohibited and they even give us a little book to ensure that it is not done. Obviously, it is posture: it bleaches a lot.

There are more people who win at casinos: illegal moneylenders (they also call them rats). They barely play, they just watch, I know – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

They make friends of yours, they cheer you up, they are funny, they advise you and, when they have your confidence and you are down, they leave you money to “recover”. You don’t recover, you sink deeper into the well. You don’t want to be there, I assure you. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

“Hey, Jaime, but there is a family from Cádiz, of which they made a movie, which was lined up until they were kicked out of the casinos in Europe and the US.”

Hmm, mistake. They banned themselves from several casinos in Spain because they were clapping pasta in pain. In the rest of the world – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

they don’t know them. Believe me, I met dealers who played for them. They and the casinos are interested in that story: they sell books and methods and the Casino has more dupes.

Never, ever, create a player. Never. – Jaime Primero 🌈 Invincible Crazy Horse. (@JaimePrimeroR) November 25, 2021

As a result of the great diffusion that his thread has had, Jaime has been answering the doubts that many tweeters have raised about roulette or black jack, to end up declaring that any trick “it doesn’t work, seriously. Do not read methods on the internet. All the players without exception clap dough. If you don’t believe me, ask other dealers “.

The Ministry report also adds that “individuals who show a possible problematic gambling have a higher frequency of gambling and a higher spending of money in a single day”, in addition to being observed “that they have a higher prevalence of risky behaviors” such as consumption of alcohol and drugs. Exists a free phone coordinated by entities that care for people dependent on gambling, which is 900 533 025.

Follow the topics that interest you