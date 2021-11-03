Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Jairo Noriega (10-0, 3 KO), European Union flyweight champion, has an exciting date in Torrejón de Ardoz this Saturday. He disputes the WBC Silver title in the light fly category, a notable boost in his desire to play important titles, since the European Championship is waiting to define a rematch between Ángel Moreno and Juan Hinostroza, also from Spain, after his void of the month of September. A few days before the duel against Nohel Arambulet Jr. (20-5-2, 11 KO), has treated us with great kindness:

First of all, we remember where he comes from, since last June he beat Francesco Barotti to achieve the regional title that he holds: “It was a reflection of all the daily work that we brought in and paying attention to my corner, I got a fight that not even in my best dreams”, he points out smiling.

“I was going to dominate from the beginning, I really wanted because we knew that there could be a fight later with Moreno or Hinostroza if they had not made a void, and everything went great, very happy to have a title that no one can take away from me”.

His general impressions of the looming Saturday already denote confidence and ambition: «It is a very important fight for me, but at the same time I consider it one more, because all the appointments are important. I can adapt to the type of combat that is, as well as my corner, because with Sento I find myself perfectly and he is a great coach; if I have to accelerate, I accelerate, but I will suffer if I have to suffer and I will try to knock out if the situation is right. I don’t just have an ace up my sleeve, I adapt to any scenario.

Regarding his training carried out, Jairo Noriega points out that «I have a lifelong coach, and we have basically done the usual, although changing some aspects for this fight: a base cycle, then we go to power, a lot of continuous running, depth and changes of rhythm … And then the technical part with Sento, bag, good mitts, sparring and what a high-level boxer should do ».

Asked about the difficulty of sparring with such light people, he confesses that “Yes, I have trouble finding, that’s why I make gloves with people weighing 57 kilos or so, even 60 and we have to move looking”.

As a result of this preparation, the scale will not be a problem: «I feel good, great. We are already at the weight completely, we have passed the two pre-weighings, last Saturday I marked 50.4 kilos. I live in 52-something; in the end I fought in the fly because there are no less weight people around here and in Europe the minor title is that, there is no light fly, but we are actually giving away weight ».

The rival, with an illustrious last name, is not well known to the public in our country. Regarding the Venezuelan Arambulet, Noriega highlights that «He is a good, strong opponent, he has a lot of KOs in his favor, he is a puncher. It is a test that I wanted to put myself on my own, because in the end, if you don’t stick with the best, you are fooling yourself. We have seen things about him and it shows that he is not one-armed, but I have no qualms about being against the good guys ».

We wish good luck to the brave Spanish fighter in his company, which can be seen on Proximia this Saturday from 7:30 p.m.

The full talk with Jairo Noriega can be seen at the following link from 8:30 p.m. tonight.