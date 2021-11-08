Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Jairo Noriega (11-0, 3 KO), European Union flyweight champion, contested and won the WBC Silver title in the light flyweight category this afternoon in Torrejón de Ardoz. The rival of the Spanish was the Venezuelan Nohel Arambulet Jr. (20-6-2, 11 KO), who at no time could find Noriega and impact the Spaniard, who did a very serious and hard-working fight. Jairo won all rounds brilliantly, drawing all his repertoire of defensive technical actions and nailing better and better hands as the rounds progressed against a tough Arambulet, who saw a point fly off his locker for throwing his mouth in the last round. The judges gave triple 100-89 in favor of the Spanish, who will now be included in the first world positions by the World Boxing Council in the light fly category.

The gala, organized in co-promotion by KO Boxing and La Escuela de Boxeo, was completed with other professional bouts:

Lightweight, female (6 x 2): Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KO, Ray Events-La Escuela) clearly and brilliantly prevailed over Aleksandra ivanovic (0-5-1, Montenegro). Perhaps due to the inactivity of a year, La Reina began cautiously and ended up champion, knocking down twice a totally disarmed rival who received excessive punishment for the refusal of the referee, very permissive, to end the fight. Then come the troubles and the stays in the hospital …

Welterweight (8 x 3): Nelson dotel (8-2, 5 KO, KO Boxing-Club Coraje) and Sandro Hernández (15-19-3, 10 KO, Venezuela) staged a strange outcome in the second round. After a great first round by Dotel, a header opened a cut in the left eye (we did not see excessive blood flow) of the Venezuelan, who decided not to continue fighting due to the perplexity of the Dotel team and the protests of the public, decreeing the technical KO to favor of Spanish of Dominican origin.

Super Featherweight (6 x 3): Adrian Rodriguez (6-0-1, 2 KO, KO Boxing-Club Coraje) made a great fight against the tough Joel Sánchez (5-26-1, 2 KO, Nicaragua), dealing his second defeat before the limit with precise shots that they made the referee to stop hostilities in the third quarter.

Bantamweight (4 x 3): Alex Tirado (1-0, 1 KO, KO Boxing-La Escuela) only needed two rounds in his debut to beat a Romeli Martínez (0-22, Venezuela) who did not seem to want much more when clear hands from an asset began to enter him and promising in the professional field Tirado.

Welterweight (4 x 3): Alvaro Guerrero (2-0, 0 KO, KO Boxing-Garden Boxing) defeated Michael Isaac Carrero (13-66-6, 6 KO, Nicaragua) by unanimous decision, 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37 in a match of clear local color, where Guerrero did not accuse inactivity against a tough Carrero.

Welterweight (4 x 3): Jose Osado (9-3, 4 KO, Tundra-Boxing Sport) won by unanimous decision, triple 40-36, to Reinaldo Mora (7-59-2, 4 KO, Nicaragua) in a match where the second showed resistance and courage against a daring with better technique and smart boxing.