Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Jairo Noriega (10-0, 3 KO), European Union flyweight champion, makes his next stop tomorrow Saturday in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).

Noriega disputes the WBC Silver title in the light fly category, a notable boost in his desire to play important titles, since the European Championship is waiting to define a rematch between the Spanish Ángel Moreno and Juan Hinostroza, after their tie last September. The rival of the Spanish will be the Venezuelan Nohel Arambulet Jr (20-5-2, 11 KOs), son of former champion Noel Arambulet, who held the world minimumweight title two decades ago. He is a dangerous opponent who has been a multiple-time national minimumweight champion and has international experience. If he wins, Noriega would be classified by the WBC in the top fifteen in this weight, which would open many doors in a tonnage in which it is often not easy to find activity.

Jairo was confident in his chances in statements to ESPABOX three days before the meeting, although he was cautious about the good references of the South American: “He is a strong opponent, he has many KOs in his favor, he is a puncher. It’s a test that I wanted to put myself on because in the end, if you don’t hit the best of them, you’re fooling yourself. We have seen things about him and it shows that he is not one-armed, but I have no qualms about being against the good guys. Regarding his approach to the meeting, he pointed out that “it is a very important fight for me, but at the same time I consider it one more, because all appointments are important. I can adapt to the type of combat that is, as well as my corner, because with Sento I find myself perfectly and he is a great coach; If I have to accelerate, I accelerate, but I will suffer that I have to suffer and I will try to knock out if the situation is propitious. I don’t just have an ace up my sleeve, I adapt to any scenario.

The gala, organized in co-promotion by KO Boxing and La Escuela de Boxeo, will be completed with other professional bouts:

Lightweight, female (6 x 2): Miriam Gutiérrez (Ray Events-La Escuela) vs. Aleksandra Ivanovic (Serbia)

Welterweight (8 x 3): Nelson Dotel (KO Boxing-Club Coraje) vs. Sandro Hernández (Venezuela)

Super Featherweight (6 x 3): Adrián Rodríguez (KO Boxing-Club Coraje) vs. Joel Sánchez (Nicaragua)

Bantamweight (4 x 3): Álex Tirado (KO Boxing-La Escuela) against Romeli Martínez (Venezuela)

Welterweight (4 x 3): Álvaro Guerrero (KO Boxing-Garden Boxing) vs. Michael Isaac Carrero (Nicaragua)

Welterweight (4 x 3): José Osado (Tundra-Boxing Sport) vs. Reinaldo Mora (Nicaragua)

The event, which opens with two other amateur fights, can be seen on Proximia tomorrow, Saturday from 7:30 p.m.