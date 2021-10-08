One would think that after films like Secret on the Mountain – 87%, Donnie Darko – 85% and Intrigue – 81%, Jake Gyllenhaal would find little pressure to play a supporting role in a more familiar superhero movie. That was not the case. According to the actor himself, he had problems during his first days on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% and think it is a joke to play a role in this kind of productions.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the actor Jake gyllenhaaHe revealed that he had an episode of anxiety while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home. He explained that he had trouble remembering his lines and felt under a lot of pressure. He says it is difficult to act in these kinds of productions and that Tom Holland helped him relax when he had doubts about being able to do some of the scenes:

It’s difficult, brother. That kind of acting is difficult. Everything about them. That world is huge. It was a train already in motion. I generally join [a proyectos] when it’s early and I have a chance to play and understand it. Everything had to be delivered there. It is a completely different art. They move with ideas, they are actually very creative. The first day of filming I remember that I could not remember my lines. I was a log. I went to Tom Holland and said ‘help me’. I finally made it, I think I put a lot of pressure on myself because I love that world.

So there you have it, handsome, talented and humble (and remember also that he already clarified that he does bathe). Although it may seem that Mysterio, the character he made for the saga and the main antagonist of this installment directed by Jon Watts, did not have much of a joke, even an interpreter like him found certain challenges in joining a production of that scale. And he decided not to look at her as if she were something below him.

Interestingly, the MCU isn’t the first major franchise that Gyllenhaal pursues. In the past, he has revealed that he auditioned for the role of Frodo, which he did not receive. And he almost replaced Tobey Maguire as the superhero arachnid in Spider-Man 2 – 93% after the actor had a health problem that almost prevented him from returning. He eventually found his place on screen alongside that character a couple of reboots later.

Although in the film Mysterio dies, given the deceptive nature of the character there are those who hope that we can see him in another way in the future of the saga. Now that the multiverse is a reality in the MCU saga, perhaps this is a possibility. At the moment, it is not known that he will put the suit back on, or rather that he will turn on the drones, for future projects with the character.

As for the friendly Spidey, his next adventure Spider-Man: No Road Home is the most anticipated movie of the second half of the year. Amid the rumors of the return of Maguire and Andrew Garfield, fans are very excited to see what surprises the multiverse brings to this character’s saga. The film will be released on December 17 and we are expected to see a new trailer before the end of the month and in time for it to be shown prior to the performances of both Eternals and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

