Tyron Woodley will fulfill his wish for a rematch against Jake Paul after all.

Tommy Fury decided to withdraw from the boxing match against Jake Paul on December 18. Now, it will be Woodley who faces Jake in an eight-round fight at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The reason for Fury’s retirement is an undisclosed medical condition.

“It’s official: Tommy Fury is the biggest bitch in boxing,” Paul said in a video on his Twitter account. “He has withdrawn from the fight. The Fury withdrew from the fight due to a ‘medical condition’. Who knows what the hell is going on in that camp? – I couldn’t believe the news at first. It doesn’t even seem real. He lost the biggest opportunity of his life. Now he’ll be looking at home, paying me $ 60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I have fought with a broken nose, sick, damn it, this is boxing. It’s official; He was scared, I think the trash talk affected him ”.

“The good news is that we spoke to Mr. Tyron Woodley, and we said; ‘Hey, do you want to fight?’ He has been training. He answered us; ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch.’ I’ll give you an extra $ 500,000 if you can knock me out. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Leave no Doubt. I didn’t knock him out the first time. I’m going back and get a crazy win, with a crazy knockout for the highlights. The show must go on”.

Paul (4-0) edged Woodley (0-1) by split decision last August.

Since then, the former UFC welterweight champion has pushed for a rematch. Requests for a rematch grew louder from Woodley after fulfilling a pre-fight bet, getting Paul’s name tattooed on his middle finger for losing to him. Paul initially indicated that he would be willing to confront Woodley if he got the tattoo. However, Paul chose to face Fury, the brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

But now that Fury is out, Paul will step into the ring with the man with whom he had his longest fight to date. And it is that although Paul had the opportunity to throw many punches, Woodley was able to shake him in the fourth round, and the YouTuber fought a full fight for the first time.

For his part, Woodley has not won a fight since his last defense of the UFC welterweight title against Darren Till on September 8, 2018. He exited the UFC earlier this year after a four-game losing streak.

