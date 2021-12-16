The youtuber knows how to set the networks on fire and resorted to one of the most audacious statements

Muhammad Ali is not just a sports icon, but a very difficult cultural icon to replicate. There has been no one like him since then, and it is unlikely that we will see anyone achieve what “The Greatest” accomplished in and out of the boxing ring.

That doesn’t mean Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) won’t make the attempt when he steps into the ring this Saturday, for the third time in 2021, when he faces Tyron Woodley for the second time in just under four months.

The 24-year-old was on the Disney Channel television series Bizaardvark for two seasons before becoming a social media sensation with more than 42 million followers.

Since getting into boxing in January 2020, Paul is 4-0 with three knockouts. But it’s the fourth and final fight that gnaws at him, a split decision win over Woodley in late August. Paul was due to face Tommy Fury this weekend. Instead, the Brit pulled the fight due to illness and injury, and Woodley answered the call.

You might think the pressure is on the former UFC champion as he lost the first bout. But for “The Problem Child,” the weight of the world is on his shoulders if he is to achieve the goal that no one has yet achieved.

“Because he already lost,” Paul said after his open training. When you start doing something, it becomes a habit. When you are a loser, it becomes a habit. That has been the case so far for Tyron. What do you have here? What career does he have ahead of him? »

“I’m 24 years old. I can conquer the world and become the next Muhammad Ali at the rate I go. What does he have? It has nothing. I have a much bigger story. A much larger presence. I am doing something that no one has done before. For him to win, he does not help the sport. It doesn’t help the world, and no one will really care.

The consensus among those who watched the first fight was that Paul did more than enough to win, and that it shouldn’t have been a split decision. Like Ali, Paul predicted the rematch wouldn’t last the full eight rounds and would only need half the time to get the job done.

“I feel 110 percent confident (in stopping Woodley),” Paul said boldly. I think it will happen within five rounds. In the last fight, it was easy to attack him. But, for whatever reason, I stopped hitting. This time they’ll see me keep hitting. ”

«I am not going to leave it in the hands of the judges. Last time, the last judge, the one who scored for Woodley, who knows what fight he was watching. You need to see an ophthalmologist. I’m not going to leave it up to the judges this time.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

