Only a few days have passed since Jake Paul’s victory over Tyron Woodley, however the former youtuber is already looking for a new fight with another UFC star.

During his time on his brother’s podcast on Tuesday, Jake Paul responded to recent comments from Masvidal (who has refused to fight him), and made him a lucrative offer in the process.

“Masvidal said, ‘I fight the best, or I fight for money, and you are neither. You are not going to pay me the correct amount of money. ‘ Paul said. Masvidal, I have an offer for you right now: $ 5 million guaranteed, plus percentage of pay-per-view. That is the most you have ever been paid as a fighter. So now you can’t say, “Either I fight the best or I fight for money.” I’m offering you $ 5 million, plus pay-per-view. Let’s make it happen ”.

Of course, Masvidal has an exclusive contract with the UFC and is not allowed to fight anywhere else unless he has permission from the UFC. The last few fighters to compete in boxing have either terminated their UFC contracts or, in the case of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, have worked in conjunction with the UFC to make boxing happen.

Paul acknowledges that he is an obstacle to a possible fight with Masvidal.

“Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract,” Paul said. “You work for the UFC. You’re basically a bitch. “

Masvidal was quick to respond to these comments. He took to Twitter and told Paul that the purse would have to be much higher for the UFC to even consider making the fight.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“one. UFC won’t let me fight for that paltry amount of money. “ “two. Raise your offer to $ 20 million plus pay-per-view, I’m sure the UFC will agree to that. As long as you give them their rate, and then I’ll gladly break your face. “

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

“If the UFC still doesn’t because the money is still too low, then come to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal and we can stipulate that I can only box in the cage. If I do more than that, I give up my bag. Come get paid and get knocked out. “

Jake Paul is currently looking for his next opponent. He is 5-0 as a professional boxer with wins over former UFC fighters Woodley and Ben Askren. Paul mentioned Nate Diaz and Masvidal as opponents he would be interested in fighting.

“I agree to fight any of these guys. The audience looks at him like, “Oh yeah. Masvidal and Nate Diaz would kill Jake Paul. ” These idiots don’t understand that boxing is a different sport than MMA and that they would be literally light work. “

In our YouTube channel we leave you all the statements of Jake Paul about Jorge Masvidal and the other UFC fighters.

