Youtuber and fledgling boxer Jake Paul has dispelled many rumors about himself over the years, but the latest about his boxing career and having to answer questions about the legitimacy of the results every time he stepped into the ring, they tired him. . For this reason he decided to find a solution to the gossip.

The latest controversy surrounded an alleged clause in his opponents’ contract that said they were not allowed to knock out Paul during the fight. The Youtuber responded to those claims by upping the ante on his rematch against Tyron Woodley by offering the former UFC champion an additional $ 500,000 bonus if he could win his next rematch by knockout or technical knockout.

“There are rumors that everyone has come to believe that my fights are rigged or that I do not allow my opponents to knock me out in the contract”Paul told The MMA Hour, adding: “It’s just not true. It’s completely nonsense.

“Of course all these people are going to do is try to discredit me. Because when you’re up, that’s what happens. I just want to nip the rumors in the bud and give my opponent – contractually, I’m giving Tyron an extra $ 500,000 if he can knock me out. Just nip rumors in the bud and show people that all my fights have been real, are real, and will remain real. “said the Youtuber.

“It is illegal to prepare a fight or organize a fight”said Paul. “It is illegal to have things like that because it is a fraud. There are results. You cannot change the results of a professionally sanctioned match. It is illegal. You would end up in jail. The fact that people said that, we just wanted to squash the rumors. “, the blond closed in that sense.

As for the fight he actually has in front of him, Paul may have offered Woodley an additional $ 500,000 for a knockout, but he has no intention of losing, much less being separated from conscience. The Youtuber hopes to rectify his split decision win over Woodley in September by putting “The Chosen One” to sleep in the rematch.

“The motivation is to show everyone that I can knock out Tyron”said Paul and closed: “It was not a split decision last time and I am going to finish it and not leave it up to the judges and we will continue from there.”

