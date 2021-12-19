Jake Paul: “my goal is to grow boxing” 2:42

(CNN) – Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch, another gruesome loss for Woodley in just months.

The decisive blow came in the sixth round. The highlight ending was perhaps a bit unexpected, as the fight had been essentially devoid of action up to that point and both fighters were hesitant to throw combinations and held onto a clinch, as reported by Bleacher Report’s Nate Loop.

THIS JAKE PAUL KO 🤯 OMG. # PaulWoodley (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/t9jYYdxjOi – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2021

Paul, 24, now has a 5-0 record (five wins, zero losses) with four knockouts in his boxing career. Jake Paul can now say that he has knocked out every fighter he has faced.

He was initially going to fight Tommy Fury, but the latter withdrew for medical reasons on December 6.

Jake Paul’s fight: Fury to Woodley

The pay-per-view event, which included four fights, was Saturday, December 18 at 9 pm (Miami time) at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. The eight-round cruiserweight fight was available on Showtime, with general tickets available for $ 59.99. In Latin America the fight could be seen through ESPN.

Woodley, who experienced his first professional career loss in August following an eight-round split decision to Paul, lost his chance to seek redemption after Paul’s opponent, Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury, will be withdrawn due to health problems.

Fury posted an Instagram video on December 6 explaining the reason for his withdrawal, revealing that he contracted a bacterial infection in his chest that made it difficult for him to breathe or sleep.

“That lasted about four weeks because I had the mentality that I was going to keep training, I’m going to get through this, I’m going to have the fight no matter what,” Fury said.

However, after a trip to the hospital, the boxer discovered that he had a broken rib and multiple fractures and was advised by doctors and his team to withdraw from the fight.

“Even now, sitting here filming this video, I have not understood that I am not fighting,” Fury said. “I can’t do anything else other than fix my body as quickly as possible and look for a new fight date with Jake Paul. There is no other fight I want, that’s the fight I want next.”

The anteroom: “This is a bank robbery”

Paul won his fifth fight in a row in his match against Woodley, and also previously defeated YouTube personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Before turning to boxing, Paul had been widely known on social media as a cheeky and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

“They’re going to give me a big bag to go and hit the guy I already beat,” Paul said during the Fight Week press conference, while wearing a balaclava over his head. “This is a bank robbery.”

In 2016, Woodley, also known as “The Chosen One,” won a UFC title and subsequently defended it four times, according to ESPN.

“When I got the call, the sentence wasn’t even finished before I walked in,” Woodley said during the conference. “I’m excited for the opportunity to come out here and redeem myself. We discovered a lot about each other that night in the ring. There is mutual respect, but there are still some unfinished business.”

The event featured Amanda Serrano versus Miriam Gutiérrez, Deron Williams versus Frank Gore and Liam Paro versus Yomar Alamo.

With information from Alaa Elassar of CNN