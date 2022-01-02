The controversial Jake Paul decided to start 2022 by launching a new challenge for Dana White.

Jake Paul and Dana White have been exchanging words for a few days now. The president of the UFC challenged the boxer youtuber to undergo anti-doping controls. Paul has not said anything about it, but he has launched a new challenge for White through his social networks.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you … I will immediately withdraw from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year, Dana White. Here’s a real challenge for you …

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

1) Increase the minimum payout to fighters to $ 50,000 (currently it is $ 12,000).

2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of annual revenue ($ 1 billion in 2021).

3) Provide long-term health care to all fighters. (You said earlier that brain damage is part of the job… imagine the NFL said that.) There are many former UFCs who have publicly said that they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and implement the above before March 31, 2022. Once implemented, I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA, and accept a one-fight deal with the UFC to fight weak-chinned Jorge.

For all UFC fighters, it is time to stand up and create value for yourself and your colleagues. You deserve a higher payment, you deserve long-term medical care, and most of all, you deserve freedom. Let’s support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your defender… who unselfishly wants to knock out some of you to earn a lot of money. “

Finally, Jake launched another message, trying to add fighters to his cause.

How many current and former UFC fighters are actually going to get behind my offer to Dana? Y’all want to see me get my ass kicked in the octagon right? Y’all can make a difference here. @TheNotoriousMMA @ NateDiaz209 @JonnyBones @stylebender @ USMAN84kg @rosenamajunas – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

“How many current and former UFC fighters will actually go to support my offer for Dana? You all want to see my butt kicked in Octagon, right? You all can make a difference. “

It didn’t take long for Dana White to learn of the challenge and responded with a video message.

“Jake, you never responded to the challenge. And that thing you dated today, no one on Earth believes that you actually wrote that. You are too stupid. You’re breaking down, you can’t sell PPV. You don’t know, yes, you are challenging Jorge Masvidal because he is a PPV superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, they are all superstars. You are not. You cannot sell PPV. So you do what you damn feel like doing. “

On our YouTube channel we leave you all the words of Dana White responding to Jake Paul’s proposal.

