Jake Paul broke the silence after the challenge that Dana White made him about taking anti-doping tests.

At the beginning of the week, White made a challenge to Paul where he responded to the accusations where the influencer indicated that the president of UFC he keeps a supposed cocaine addiction hidden.

I have a challenge for Jake Paul. This guy keeps saying I’m a coke addict. He can randomly test me for cocaine for the next 10 years if I can randomly test him for steroids for the next two.

Paul remained silent after the reply of Dana White, but on the first day of 2022, decided to break up and his requests were not ignored on social networks.

The counteroffer of Paul it includes doping tests, but is part of an extensive series of petitions. Jake He touched on various taboo terms in the organization, such as improving fighter wages and demands. If that happens, he will retire from boxing and fight in UFC.

What’s more, Paul indicated that he would enter the list of talents to examine from USED in your preparation to face Jorge Masvidal, with whom a message has been sent on social networks in recent months.

These are the requests of Jake Paul, who also set a period of five days for the president of UFC decide whether to accept them or not.

«Happy New Year Dana White, here is a real challenge for you. I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you do the following:

– Increase the minimum pay for fighters to $ 50,000 (Currently set at $ 12,000)

– Guarantee 50% to the fighters of the annual income of the UFC. ($ 1 trillion profit in 2021)

– Provide long-term medical service for all fighters. (You previously said brain damage was part of … Imagine if the NFL said that) There are many UFC fighters who claim to suffer from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and implement this until March 31, 2021. Once that was implemented, I immediately retired from boxing, entered USADA, and signed a contract for a fight against Jorge Masvidal’s weak jaw.

To all UFC fighters: It’s time to take a stand and create value for yourself and your teammates. They deserve higher wages, they deserve long-term health, and most of all freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate, who selfishly wants to knock out some of you to make a great bank.

Paul, comes from knocking out former welterweight champion Tyron woodley in the rematch between the two last December. The influencer is undefeated in his five bouts, with two wins against Woodley and a forehead the former champion of One Championship Y Bellator MMA Ben Askren.

