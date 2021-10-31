. Jake Paul, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

YouTuber Jake Paul has unearthed an old tweet from Gigi Hadid praising Zayn Malik for taunting the model as she deals with a family scandal.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer has taken to Twitter to poke fun at the model, using a tweet from over a year ago.

“Your ‘RESPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mother in the face,” Paul wrote after citing a comment Hadid posted on February 23, 2020 on Twitter.

“Lol because he doesn’t mind hanging up with you and your embarrassing YouTube groupie team,” she wrote. “Alone at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, darling. Without being bothered by your irrelevant and ugly ass ”.

The tweet he was originally referring to has since been deleted, but The Daily Mail reported an unfriendly encounter between Paul and Malik that took place on February 22, 2020, where Paul claims Malik told him to fuck off. for no reason and “I literally started screaming and freaking out.” The outlet reported that the match happened after Tyson Fury’s fight against Deontay Wilder 2 that took place in Las Vegas, NV.

Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face https://t.co/LtuDJJMB4H – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Paul is known for his talk and has helped him fight his way through multi-million dollar fight nights. But Hadid is not someone Paul is trying to fight in the ring, which makes this rivalry more personal.

Gigi Hadid separated from Zayn Malik after accusations that she assaulted her mother, Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda, Gigi’s mother, claims she was “beaten” by the One Direction member “last week,” but did not file a police report, according to TMZ.

On Friday, Malik “pleaded not guilty to four counts of harassment after allegedly shoving Yolanda into a powder room and calling her a” Dutch whore whore, “according to The Daily Mail.

Malik was sentenced to a “probation of almost a year” and must take an anger management course and have no contact with Yolanda or her security guard, John McMahon, reports the outlet.

Zayn Malik denies “emphatically” Yolanda’s accusations and asks that the matter remain private

pic.twitter.com/Idwdx1PZdB – zayn (@zaynmalik) October 28, 2021

On October 28, Malik tweeted a lengthy statement explaining why he was not contesting the charges.

“This was and should be a private matter,” Malik wrote on Twitter. “But there seems to be division for now, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-father my daughter in the way she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.” .

Malik denied the allegations that he hit Yolanda.

“I steadfastly deny hitting Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I refuse to elaborate and hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family problems in private,” Malik told TMZ on October 28.

According to People, Malik and Gigi have separated, but will continue to be parents to their daughter, Khai.

“They are not together at the moment. However, they are both good parents, ”a friend of the Hadid family told the outlet. “They are co-parents. Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi. He wants the best for his daughter and granddaughter. “

