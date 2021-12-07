Tommy Fury had to pull out of his fight with Jake Paul on December 18 with a chest infection and a fractured rib.

«My heart is completely broken for having been forced to cancel my fight with Jake Paul due to a chest infection and a broken rib.. The start of my (training) camp was amazing and I wasn’t expecting anything to get in the way of my victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and hope we can reschedule the fight for the new year.. I still want this fight to take place more than anything else. Now I put my focus on recovery and a new date.

And as expected Jake Paul has no good words for him. While speaking recently on The MMA Hour he said:

I don’t understand how grown men can be such bitches. Get out of fights like this. I really wanted to knock out the Brit and make him a laughingstock on the internet, but I think he saw it coming and it broke under pressure, and I’m a little disappointed.

“Originally it was just a chest infection that we knew about, and then the broken rib that was thrown there at the last minute. I really do not know. The whole thing seems murky. He lied about the press conference in Las Vegas. He said his mother was sick, so he had to fly home, which was not true at all. Tyson Fury has a history of pulling out of fights. He has come out of five fights. The family is like that.

“I feel like something else is happening there that you don’t want to say or that they aren’t that confident, or that he wasn’t having a good camp or whatever. It just sucks. I struggled with a broken nose. I have fought sick. In the last fight against Tyron (Woodley), he had a hyperextended elbow. The show goes on, and if you are really a fighter, you will fight for those things..

«That’s what proves they’re just a bunch of bitches. They say these things publicly but don’t endorse it. When I say something, I mean it. They are in the media making things up. I tweeted that video the other day. I said I smell like a hat. He knew he was pulling out of the fight.

“The fact that he went to the cameras to say that, and not comply, says it all. This doesn’t look good for Tommy. He missed the biggest opportunity of his life and now he really is Tommy Fumbles«.

