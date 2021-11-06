Jake Paul and the contract that made him sign Tommy Fury. .

Jake Paul has been waiting for the fight to legitimize his time in boxing and with his signature on the table, the confrontation with Tommy Fury It could be the long-awaited moment for the YouTube star, although for this to be a reality it had to go through some strange conditions.

It is not new that Jake Paul has contracts and agreements for his fights out of the ordinary in boxing, but once the fight was confirmed for December 18, some of the stipulations have been revealed, the most curious being the change of Tommy’s name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’.

In a post made by Paul can see part of the contract where the name change is officially discussed and of the money that the English could earn if he takes the victory.

“If Fury is declared the winner of the match, Paul hereby agrees to pay Fury five hundred thousand dollars ($ 500,000.00) straight from Paul’s bag as an added fighter bonus.

“However, if Paul is declared the winner of the Bout, Fury hereby agrees (i) to commence, within thirty (30) days after the conclusion of the Bout, an application process before the Royal Courts of Justice of the United Kingdom to get a write constant that legally changes Fury’s name to “Tommy Fumbles”, (ii) also changes, within twenty-four (24) hours after the Bout, all of his social media accounts to reflect the name “Tommy Fumbles:“and (iii) immediately afterwards use the name” Tommy Fumbles “in all media,” the contract reads.

These agreements were confirmed by Tommy’s father, John Fury, who said the negotiations were complicated, but that he accepted everything so that his son would end The Problem Child.

I’m looking for an explosive Tommy win. End of Jake Paul. And then we’ll move on to Brother Logan. “

“They are being uncomfortable. The contract has been strange. If I had to go over what they put in the contract, we’d be here all day. I have said that it is all; s, s, s, s; do what you have to do because I know that Jake Paul cannot beat Tommy, no matter what he does, “he said in an interview for BT Sport Boxing.

On the other hand, John asserts that they will not be alone with Jake, because he hopes that once his son ends with him youtuber have aimed to go for Logan Paul.

“I’m looking for an explosive Tommy win. End of Jake Paul. And then we’ll move on to Brother Logan. You know, but we can’t count our chickens before they hatch. But yes, boxing is a fun game. Anything can happen. Like I say, only one man beats Tommy, that’s Tommy, not Jake Paul