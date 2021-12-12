12/12/2021 at 15:55 CET

.

The Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Olympic champion of 1,500 meters in Tokyo 2020, was proclaimed this Sunday in Dublin absolute European champion of cross after having won four U-20 titles, in a race that gave Spain, led by Nassim hassaous (seventh) the team silver medal.

The circuit arranged in the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal-Dublin, next to a road, 10 km from the sea and 9 from the center of the capital, had no significant slopes, only a small incline on a fast grass floor, except of a muddy curve, conducive to “pistards” like Ingebrigtsen, great favorite here in the absolute category despite being still under-23 (21 years old).

Spain lined up a solid team led by the king of the medal table, Ayad Lamdassem, who in his eight previous appearances had been on the podium 10 times, two of them individually; Carlos May, with 6 medals (3 individual); Adel Mechaal, with 5 medals (2), Abdessamad Oukhelfen, which in the previous edition won the bronze under-23 and had just won at the Alcobendas cross, and Nassim hassaous, in the end the best.

Aras Kaya (twice champion) and Jimmy gressier (three U23 titles) set the pace in the first part of the race, and in the fourth km they formed a leading quartet along with Ingebrigtsen and italian Yemaneberhan Crippa. The Spanish were in the second group, momentarily in a team silver position.

Three km from the finish line Crippa he stopped suddenly, apparently suffering from flatus, and the three medalists were left on top. Then gave in Gressier. Jakob he was alone with Kaya to gamble for the title, 1,500 from the end, his face impassive, as if it didn’t cost him the slightest effort, he revived the rhythm and left the Turk nailed.

The Norwegian, an under-20 champion in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, has won his first senior title by covering the 10,000 meters in 30:15. Fourteen seconds later it came Kaya and then Gressier, at 19. Hassaous came seventh, at 27; May eleventh to 36; Oukhelfen twelfth to 48; Raúl Celada fifteenth to 57; Mechaal sixteenth in the same second as the previous one, and Lamdassem in 42, at 1:55.

By teams, only France was better than Spain, which obtains the ninth silver medal in the history of the tournament.

The mixed relay team formed by Esther warrior, Abderrahman El Khayami, Marta Garcia Y Victor Ruiz finished fifth, losing a place with respect to the previous European. Each athlete had to travel 1,500 meters and the Spanish podium options fell significantly in the first post.

The 8 seconds that the Girona gave (seventh) were already irrecoverable. Abderrahman El Khayami progressed to 5th place, delivering 9 seconds behind Ireland and 4 off the podium; Marta held the position, 11 seconds behind Great Britain and 6 behind bronze, and Víctor García finished in the same position, 12 seconds behind the winner, Great Britain, and 7 seconds behind the medal.

The Spanish U-20 women’s team led by Zaragoza Mireya Arnedillo (sixth) got the silver medal, the best Spanish classification in history in this category.

Arnedillo, winner in Itálica, seemed to have secured fourth place but in the last 100 meters she gave up two positions and finished sixth, 10 seconds behind the winner, the British Megan keith (13:41 in the 4,000 meters).

The eighth place of Angela Vicious (daughter of former athlete Isaac Viciosa) and the thirteenth of Maria Forero -the best three scored- contributed to the team silver medal with 27 points, 12 behind the winner, Germany. It was the 75th medal for Spain in the history of the championships.

They completed the Spanish women’s team Marta Serrano -daughter of the coach Antonio Serrano and the ex-athlete Natalia Azpiazu-, which was nineteenth; Claudia gomez (37) and Carla Dominguez (54).

The men’s under-20 race featured a victorious recital by the 17-year-old Dane Axel christensen, which covered 6,000 m in 17:53 minutes. The Huesca Pol Oriach, ninth in Itálica, he started in the leading group, fell behind halfway through and returned to the charge in the last kilometer to finish fourth, 31 seconds behind the winner and 3 seconds behind the bronze medal. Spain was fifth by teams, winning four places compared to the previous edition.

The Barcelona player Aaron de las Heras was the best Spanish sub-23 (8,000 meters), eighth 20 seconds behind the winner, the British Charles hicks (24:29). Diego Bravo (52) and Adam Maijo (54) also scored for Spain, tenth.

Cristina Ruiz placeholder image (seventh), Águeda Muñoz (15) e Isabel barreiro (22) scored for Spain in the sub-23 division (6,000 m), which recorded the third victory for the Italian Nadia battocletti, with 20:32. The Spanish team finished fourth, 7 points away from the bronze medal.