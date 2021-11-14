Univision Jaky Magaña

Nerves are on edge among viewers who since last September have been faithfully watching the development of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, which marked the return of the reality show to the screen.

And it is that this Sunday the names of the four lucky competitors who will be able to go to the final gala will be known, where the next winner will be chosen, and Jaky Magaña, who has been advancing by leaps and bounds, made a revelation, hours before It is known which two participants will be sent home.

The beautiful Mexican was questioned about how she feels about having reached the semifinal of the contest, and very calmly stressed that she believes she was a very lucky woman.

The semi-finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina stood out in a clip shared by the NBL Instagram account, that she feels satisfied with what she has achieved in the competition and said that she has nothing but thanks and good vibes for everything she has received.

“Having come this far means many blessings and thanks for having this great opportunity,” said Jaky, who last week, when she was announced as one of the six semifinalists, could not avoid her surprised face, as she was clear that the competition it was very close to be able to advance to the semifinal table.

Jaky has shown throughout the reality show that he can progress in professional aspects and handling cameras and challenges, without losing his sweetness and his essence, which has enchanted viewers.

The clip where Jaky spoke about his feelings, was seen in just a few hours by more than 10,000 people, and many of them could not help but share beautiful messages, in which they send him good wishes and where they cry out that she is the one chosen for to be able to achieve that many women feel truly represented with the image that reality is looking for.

“Jaky you are the best 👑👑👑👑👑👑👏👏👏👏👏😘🇲🇽”, “JAKY… .JAKY… ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇲🇽🇲🇽 LET’S GET OUT THAT POTENTIAL… I’M GOING FOR YOU …… 👏👏👏👏 👏👏👏 ”, and“ # JAKY❤️❤️❤️Reina👑👑REAL !!!!! A BRILLAR MI HERMOSA JAKY🇲🇽👑👑👑👑👑👑👑😘😘 ”, were just some of the messages of support that supporters of lamexicana received in their networks.

Another fan of the young woman said: “Yacki, you are one of the remaining girls that I liked, I support Cuba, and I would like that crown, but I want to see you in the final together 🇨🇺❤️🇲🇽”.

Tell us if you think that the jury and the public will make Jaky Magaña dream of the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown by giving him a pass to the grand final.