Univision Jaky Magaña talks about his colleagues from Nuestra Belleza Latina

The fury to know who will be the successor of Migbelis Castellanos in the 12th edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, which will be revealed in two weeks, is on the surface.

And Jaky Magaña, one of the participants who has managed to win the support and backing of the public, thanks to her sweetness, talent and beauty, opened her heart and was honest about what she thinks of the other five participants that make up the group of women. semifinalists.

As of 1:07, of the video that we share here, and that was published by the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram, the beautiful competitor, who looks like a winner, can be heard, revealing what she has learned the most of his five rivals.

In the clip, where the queens of Nuestra Belleza Latina put aside their rivalries and differences, Jaky responded with great honesty to the question asked by the show’s production about “What lessons do you take from your fellow NBL?”

“What I take from each one of my companions is: Fabién is always sincere, and Raishmar, his strength,” said the contestant, in a concise but direct way.

And when mentioning the other three rivals he has in the competition, Jaky insisted on mentioning and highlighting one quality of the personality of each one.

“From Lupita, I take her dedication, from Génesis, her charisma and from Sirey, her way of working.”

The messages of support and affection for the young woman did not wait, and although contestants like Sirey and Lupita seem to be the reindeer of the public’s support, judging by how activated the fan bases of the two are shown, there is no doubt that that Jaky also has her battalion of fans who dream of seeing her reach the final, and why not? To be crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina.

If Jaky wins, he would truly send a message in the fight against stereotypes, showing that beauty comes in different shapes and sizes, and being testimony that the time when being beautiful was synonymous with misnamed “perfect” measures, it is already sent to pick up.

Referring to Jaky, Génesis Suero stressed that she learned “acting tips” from her, while Sirey Morán described her as a “very intelligent woman”.

“You are going to win”, “you are the best”, “Jaky deserves to be crowned as Nuestra Belleza Latina”, were some comments made by the fans of the beautiful blonde.

Tell us if you think Jaky could become the winner of the Univisión reality show.