12/13/2021 at 06:37 CET

The base Jalen Brunson, in the absence of Luka Doncic, took the reins this Sunday of the Dallas mavericks to lead them to an 84-103 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The start of the first half was a 7-0 run in favor of the Mavericks, which forced the home team to ask for the first time-out, rearm their ideas and stop the momentum of the visit a bit. That time-out paid off something, cutting to three points after a three-point basket from Darius Bazley. Kristaps Porzingis sprang up from long range, scoring by three and increasing the Mavs’ lead to six points. Florian Finney Smith and Moses Brown joined the 3-point party, leading Oklahoma to stop the game again. 3s by Mike Muscala, Tre Mann and Shai Alexander cut the advantage of the visit to one point, with 57.0 seconds remaining in the first half. The second quarter was all for the Mavericks, getting to have an advantage in their favor by 11 points with five minutes to go and at the end they went to rest winning 46-56.

In the second half, the Dallas quintet left nothing to chance and with a spectacular performance by Jalen Brunson they headed for victory. The point guard opened his account in the fourth with three 3-pointers. The Mavericks were ten ahead, but the Thunders showed life with a triple by Jeremiah Robinson, leaving them behind at seven points. The third quarter came to an end with an advantage for Dallas 71-80 .

The last part of the game opened with 3s by Josh Green and Trey Burke to raise the lead to 17 points, the maximum for Dallas. With 4:00 minutes remaining in the game, Dallas did not take his foot off the gas and with another 7-0 run, they extended the difference to 18 points against an opponent who was no longer fighting. Klebber from the free throw line put his team up 20, with 3:42 left. Dallas closed the game smoothly and took the win, despite not being able to count on Luka Doncic due to an ankle discomfort. The Mavericks can thus prepare for their game this Monday, on the road, against the Charlotte Hornets.

The best on the court

For Dallas the best was Jalen Brunson with 18 points, with 10 of those scored in the third period of the duel, Brunson also added nine rebounds and three assists to his personal account. The Mavericks also featured Max Klebber with 16 points, Moses Brown with 15 and Kristaps Porzingis with 13. For the losers, the best was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 18 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.