The National Agricultural Council of Mexico announced that the Hass avocado produced in Jalisco may be exported to the United States, as of April 2022, after a lengthy negotiation by the Secretary of Rural Development and the US Department of Agriculture, with which the product will be consolidated in that North American market.

Likewise, the National Agricultural Council (CNA) extended a recognition to producers, packers and exporters who work in a coordinated manner, so that in several states have areas free of avocado pests, as is the case of Michoacán and Jalisco.

“There have been many years of work, investments and efforts by producers and the Government to achieve this phytosanitary condition that today opens the door to the US market and we hope that we can also do so with other various international markets.” National Agricultural Council

Mexico is the main avocado producer in the world, with a volume that in 2020 exceeded 5,070 million pounds, 32% of the world production of this fruit.

Last year, Mexican producers exported 2,866 million pounds to 51 countries, achieving sales of more than $ 3,463 million.

One out of every three avocados that enters the international market comes from Mexican lands.

The CNA recalled that The United States is the main consumer of Mexican avocado, followed by Canada, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Honduras, El Salvador, China and South Korea.

However, it transpired that Mexican authorities are in negotiations withn other countries such as Brazil, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cuba, Chile, Australia and Thailand, in order to open more markets for the Mexican fruit.

The institution recognized the work of the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, who signed an Operational Work Plan for the Export of Avocado from Mexico to the United States, the initial scope of which implies certified orchards in Jalisco, as well as the joint work of the Ministry of Economy to defend the access of Mexican products to international markets.

