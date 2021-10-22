ATLANTA (Oct 21, 2021) —They started as acquaintances, but once Jamel Herring got the belt Shakur Stevenson wanted, the friendly vibe went out the window. Herring will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former featherweight champion Stevenson on Saturday night from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta (ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +, 10:30 pm ET).

Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) has made three defenses of the title he won against Masayuki Ito in May 2019. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, is considered by many to be the heir to the pound-for-pound throne and captured the interim world title in June with a dominating decision over Jeremiah Nakathila.

When Herring and Stevenson had their final showdown, the fighters and their teams exchanged strong verbal blows, as Stevenson grabbed Herring’s belt multiple times during head-to-head.

ESPN’s main card will also feature Puerto Rican boxing rising star Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight fight against Dan Karpency, and the second professional fight for middleweight Nico Ali. Walsh, grandson of “The Greatest.”

The ESPN + preliminary fight broadcast (7:30 pm ET) will feature junior middleweight prospect Evan Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs), son of Atlanta legend and former four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

This is what the fighters had to say during the press conference:

Jamel herring

“The odds are just playing on my story. I’ve never been the favorite not only in boxing, but in life, so I don’t get into the gambling business. It doesn’t bother me at all.

“It is not personal, this is just a business. We are building a fight. It’s all it means to me. I’ve heard worse things and I’ve been through worse. We are only two competitors in the division trying to show who is the best ”

“It just feels like another elite fight in a loaded and talented division, so we take it one fight at a time. We put all personal feelings aside and just get to work and do what we have to do. “

“Atlanta is great. I have family here. It’s another home and it’s an honor to be fighting at the State Farm Arena because there aren’t many fights in the city, so as long as you can bring a special fight to a city like this, it’s always a great thing. “

Shakur stevenson

“It means everything to me. This is the first time that I can go up against a champion and being able to unbelt a champion will mean a lot to me… and I can’t wait to hear them say, “AND THE NEW! CHAMPION'”

“It’s definitely not personal, just business at the end of the day. He is not my friend. We don’t have any conversation. I don’t speak to Jamel Herring outside of boxing. “

“It will feel great to beat the whole team. Can’t wait to go against {Herring coaches Brian McIntyre and Red Spikes}. It’s not just Jamel that I’m fighting. I have to beat Bomac and Red, and it will feel good to do that. “

“You will see a special night, my introduction party. It’s going to be a great night, and he said he’s going to spoil the party, so let’s see if he can do it. “

Xander Zayas

“I am grateful to be here. It’s an incredible experience to have 19 years making my debut on ESPN. I’m ready to go, and on Saturday night, I’m going to prove it. I like to have fun and smile for the camera “

“I have a lot to learn from my last fight, but my team has made the necessary adjustments and on Saturday night I will show that I can adapt to many things. The main event is a big dance. You have two great boxers face to face and I only wish the best one to win ”.

Nico Ali Walsh

“All the greats say that the first fight is always the hardest. The first one is out of the way already, so it’s all fun from here on. I love boxing, it’s my passion, and I’m looking forward to continuing my grandfather’s legacy, and at the same time creating my own. After the first fight, you get used to it. I have the best people in my corner. I have SugarHill Steward and BB Hudson, so I’m very happy with the corner that I have, and if I could build anything from what I did in my pro debut, it would be more of a jab and a cleaner right hand. “

Evan holyfield

“It means absolutely everything to fight in my hometown. This is the second time I have fought in Atlanta. Boxing is hitting and not getting hit, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whether I fight or box. My dad always tells me to train to the max. I’ve been very focused on this training camp, and I’m ready to go to work. It’s definitely like a kid in a candy store just being around all this talent. It is an honor. We have Xander Zayas, Shakur Stevenson, Jamel Herring, and Nico Ali. There is nothing but greatness here ”.