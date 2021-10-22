Emilio Marquiegui-Marca

@EmilMarquiegui

This Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta (USA), the New Yorker from Long Island Jamel herring (23-2, 11 KOs) will make fourth defense of his WBO world super featherweight title (59 kg) against fellow former world featherweight champion, silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro Shakur stevenson (16-0, 8 KO). A very attractive fight between two fighters with exquisite technique.

The champion, also an Olympian but in London, is left-handed and a marine, since as he says, one is never an ex-marine, one always is and boasts of it. Jamel Herring enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 2003 after the September 11 attacks and remained there until 2012, stationed for several years in Iraq, of which he is very proud.

He intends to triumph in boxing and transcend as much as two other illustrious marines, the heavyweights Ken Norton and Leon spinks.

Although the candidate is a clear favorite to snatch the crown from Herring, the New York fighter aims to defeat Stevenson by giving a great image like the one he offered in his last fight by knocking out the Northern Irishman Carl Frampton, in the third defense of his belt.

The champion believes that he is not being taken into account, that he fails to gain the full confidence of the fans, and therefore needs a resounding victory.

Despite being the father of six children, he always goes out into the ring thinking about his absent daughter, Ariyanah, who died in 2009 at two months of age from sudden infant death syndrome, and whom he never forgets like his dead companions in military campaigns. This fills you with energy.

After signing with the great promoter Top rank In 2018, Herring remains unbeaten and with all four world titles on the showcase. One of his dreams is to unify the crowns, something he would pioneer on Long Island. In that New York island they have only managed to be world champions, but of a single organism, the superlight and welterweight Buddy mcgirt and the superlight Chris Algieri, so Herring yearns to win and challenge some of the other super featherweight champions.

Mexican Oscar Valdez could be his next rival, but for now he must beat Stevenson. First let’s go to State Farm Arena this Saturday and enjoy a spectacular fight.

We will experience it exclusively at dawn from Saturday to Sunday on Fight Sports Max, the Brand channel that broadcasts the best world boxing matches and other combat sports, for only 4.99 euros per month.