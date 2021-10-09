Finally, Daniel Craig has said goodbye to Agent 007’s suit after 15 years and 5 movies, and he has done so in a way quite worthy of the character that will undoubtedly remain in the memory of James Bond fans. However, it must be remembered that his path with the spy created by Ian Fleming has not been easy at all, as he had to meet expectations and, in addition, leave something that differentiated him from the other actors who gave life to James Bond.

At first, many did not seem so convinced of what the actor of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – 86% could contribute, however, after the release of 007: Casino Royale – 95% managed to enchant the gazes of the viewers with their performance. The sequel 007 Quantum – 64% would not suffer the same fate, although it did achieve positive ratings, the audience comments were not the best and many have described it as a stumbling block due to its weak development.

Even Craig himself recently called it “a shit show”, explaining that much of the problem was that not even he understood what was happening within the story and, although what was done in Quantum It can no longer be fixed, he became aware of how important it was to enjoy his stay in the story to reconnect with the character. The producers Barbara broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, for their part, have defended the film emphasizing its importance in the saga.

During a recent interview with SlashFilm, Broccoli explained why this installment is essential for the development of James Bond, as he assured that it raises part of his personality and justifies his actions in the future – in fact, in No Time to Die – 83% there are certain details about it – so, despite its poor grossing at the global box office of USD $ 589.6 million (via JoBlo), they do not regret having made it nor do they see it as a stone in their successful path .

I am very proud of the movie. I think it’s part of the whole evolution of Bond. And I think after ‘Casino Royale’, when he is emotionally shut off, the next step was to go out for revenge. I think the story of that movie is that revenge is an empty challenge. You don’t get any benefit from [ella]. So I think it is important in the whole history of the evolution of this character. I’m very proud of that, sure.

Previously it had already been explained that a large part of the problem that this production suffered was that it was in development just when a writers’ strike began in Hollywood, so the screenwriter, according to what the producer recalled, “handed over the script and went to strike ”, this would lose the opportunity to polish it or go through other treatments. The result was practically a blind job for the filmmakers and for the cast itself.

Remember that 007 Quantum it is just shy of 007 Specter – 65%, which has also been rated by some viewers as boring. In the meantime, No time to die managed to close the cycle with excellent ratings from both critics and audience, in addition to its box office debut has been excellent worldwide despite not reaching the countries with the greatest impact in collection such as the United States and China first.